Kia Stinger Atlantica edition launched

11 March 2018 06:50:03

It was not so long ago when Kia unveiled the new Stinger and introduced it on the US market. Even so, the South-Korean manufacturer decided to offer its clients a special edition arriving this summer. 

The limited-edition Stinger GT Atlantica celebrates the cross-Atlantic collaboration between the U.S. and the vehicle’s Germany-based development roots and introduces exclusive features not previously offered.â

With only a 500-unit limited-production run, the Atlantica edition is guaranteed to sell out quickly. The Atlantica edition includes unique paint, wheels and Nappa leather interior. Exclusive numbered badging inside and out, along with a bevy of technology and luxury features, make this 2019 Stinger special.

Based on the Stinger GT2 AWD, the Atlantica edition is immediately recognizable with its Deep Chroma Blue metallic exterior paint. 
The aggressive 19-inch alloy wheels come direct from the European Stinger and the large-font Stinger badge1 across the rear deck lid harkens from the Korean-spec vehicle. 

An exclusive Espresso Brown Nappa leather interior complements the exterior and a rich black suede-type headliner adds a premium touch to the cockpit. Unique features to the Stinger GT Atlantica include a Surround View Monitor2, a wireless phone charger, and heated rear outboard seats.  

Three Stinger Atlantica badges, one on the front center console and two that flank both front fenders, round out this exclusive and limited package. Final pricing hasn’t been determined and will be available closer to the Atlantica edition’s on-sale date this summer.  



Tags: ,

Posted in Kia, New Vehicles

