Kia Soul EV developed a wireless charging system

As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on the electric market, the Kia Soul EV helps the beand develop a new an useful technology.





The Hyundai-Kia America Technical Center and Mojo Mobility have completed a three-year project to develop a fast-charging wireless power transfer system on a test fleet of Kia Soul EVs. The project, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, paves the way for the future of electric vehicles in which plugs are no longer necessary.





The two companies worked together to develop a compact wireless charging system that is capable of transferring more than 10 kW to the vehicle for fast charging while targeting an 85 percent grid-to-vehicle efficiency. The project installed the system on five Soul EVs and tested them in real-world applications for durability, safety and performance.





The system works by using an electromagnetic field to transfer energy between two coils—a transmitter on the ground and a receiver on the bottom of the vehicle. The driver simply parks the car above the transmitter to begin charging and then energy is sent through an inductive coupling to an electrical device, which uses that energy to charge the electric vehicles’ battery.





The system is so efficient it will allow some misalignment between the transmitter and the receiver, making it easier and more convenient for owner’s day-to-day use.





There is no current plan to offer the wireless charging system on production vehicles for sale to consumers; however, the success of this development project suggests similar systems are possible on future Kia electric vehicles.













Tags: hyundai, hyundai kia, kia soul ev, kia soul ev electric charging, wireless electric charging, kia wireless charging

Posted in Kia, Gadgets