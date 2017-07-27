Home » News » Kia » Kia Rio Pulse Limited Edition launched in UK

Kia Rio Pulse Limited Edition launched in UK

27 July 2017 18:03:42

Kia is broadening the appeal of its recently launched Rio on the UK market with the introduction of a special edition called Pulse. 

The Rio Pulse enters the line-up between the mid-grade 2 and high-grade 3 versions and costs £14,595 on the road. The price includes either Clear White or Midnight Black paint as standard, this is an extra-charge on other models in the Rio range, but applied for no additional cost on Pulse.

The Rio Pulse has a red roof and red front vents, mirror caps and side skirt trims. A similar theme is extended to the interior, where there is black and red faux leather upholstery and red faux leather door inserts. The fascia trim is finished in red metallic paint. 

There are 17-inch alloy wheels with 205/45 R17 tyres, a black radiator grille with chrome surround and privacy glass on the rear side windows and tailgate. Inside, the sporty leather-trimmed steering wheel and gearshifter are complemented by stainless steel pedals. 
In-car entertainment and connectivity comes from a six-speaker audio system and a five-inch colour touchscreen linked to a DAB radio with RDS messaging. There is Bluetooth with music streaming, front and rear USB charging points, a reversing camera with dynamic guidelines, rear parking sensors and a 3.5-inch cluster display.

Active safety provisions include Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Cornering Brake Control, Straight-Line Stability and Hill Start Assist. 

The Rio Pulse is powered by the four-cylinder, 16-valve, 1.25-litre version of Kia's Gamma multi-point injection petrol engine, developing 83bhp at 6,000rpm and 121Nm of torque peaking at 4,000rpm.



Posted in Kia, New Vehicles

