Kia Rio Pulse Limited Edition launched in UK
27 July 2017 18:03:42
Kia is broadening the appeal of its recently launched Rio on the UK market with the introduction of a special edition called Pulse.
The Rio Pulse enters the line-up between the mid-grade 2 and high-grade 3 versions and costs £14,595 on the road. The price includes either Clear White or Midnight Black paint as standard, this is an extra-charge on other models in the Rio range, but applied for no additional cost on Pulse.
The Rio Pulse has a red roof and red front vents, mirror caps and side skirt trims. A similar theme is extended to the interior, where there is black and red faux leather upholstery and red faux leather door inserts. The fascia trim is finished in red metallic paint.
There are 17-inch alloy wheels with 205/45 R17 tyres, a black radiator grille with chrome surround and privacy glass on the rear side windows and tailgate. Inside, the sporty leather-trimmed steering wheel and gearshifter are complemented by stainless steel pedals.
In-car entertainment and connectivity comes from a six-speaker audio system and a five-inch colour touchscreen linked to a DAB radio with RDS messaging. There is Bluetooth with music streaming, front and rear USB charging points, a reversing camera with dynamic guidelines, rear parking sensors and a 3.5-inch cluster display.
Active safety provisions include Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Cornering Brake Control, Straight-Line Stability and Hill Start Assist.
The Rio Pulse is powered by the four-cylinder, 16-valve, 1.25-litre version of Kia's Gamma multi-point injection petrol engine, developing 83bhp at 6,000rpm and 121Nm of torque peaking at 4,000rpm.
Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Polestar Volvo XC60 with engine optimisation
Volvo makes one of the most luxurious cars in the premium segment. The sportiness is not a priority, so Volvo can not match the likes of BMW M and Mercedes ...
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Seat sales reach to their highest level since 2011
It was on the bridge of extinction only five years ago, and now posts its highest sales in more than a decade. Seat managed to overturn its destiny with ...
Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Moroccan Dacia plant reaches one millionth unit produced
The cheap workforce in Morocco lead Renault to opening a new factory in Tanger, a factory dedicated to producing Dacia vehicles. After only four years ...
Mercedes-AMG GT4 - Official pictures and details
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 model. According to the German car manufacturer the new model is a track version of the ...
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
