Kia Rio GT-Line first images revealed

Kia was working on delivering its small-segment clients a more powerfull and sporty Rio. So it decided to extend the GT-Line trim also on the Rio. The Rio is the latest model to be available in GT-Line specification, following the recent introduction of Sportage, Picanto and Sorento GT-Line models.





Broadening the appeal of Kia’s global bestselling B-segment hatchback, the new Rio GT-Line will boast versatility, a responsive turbocharged engine and engaging handling with a sporty look inside and out.





Kia has revealed the first images of the new Rio GT-Line, ahead of its public debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.





The Rio’s exterior introduces stylish new design features, such as a gloss-black and chrome ‘tiger-nose’ grille, unique GT-Line 17-inch alloy wheels, and ‘ice-cube’ LED fog lamps, echoing those of the cee’d GT and pro_cee’d GT. The exterior is finished with twin exhaust tips, LED daytime running lights, chrome window trim, a gloss black roof spoiler and sill highlights.





The Rio GT-Line is powered by Kia’s 1.0-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct injection) engine offering 118 bhp at 6,000 rpm, with 171 Nm of torque available from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm for maximum flexibility in all road conditions.





The Rio GT-Line is capable of 60.1 mpg, with CO2 emissions of 107 g/km. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission.





From Q3 2018, the Rio GT-Line will also be available with naturally-aspirated 1.25- or 1.4-litre petrol MPi (multi-point injection) engines, and Kia’s seven-speed double clutch transmission.





The Rio GT-Line is available with many features familiar to current Rio owners, including standard aluminium pedals and bi-projection headlamps, which turn into corners as the driver turns the steering wheel.





The optional large 7.0-inch ‘floating’ touchscreen HMI (Human-Machine Interface) includes navigation, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for full smartphone integration. A rear-view parking camera, heated steering wheel, and heated seats are also available.













