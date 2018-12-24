Home » News » Kia » Kia Real-time Emotion Adaptive Driving system to be unveiled at CES 2019

Kia Real-time Emotion Adaptive Driving system to be unveiled at CES 2019

24 December 2018 18:41:46

All the manufacturers are make huge investments for the autonomous era. Kia makes no exception and will use this year CES Las Vegas to show us a range of new technologies developed for the post-autonomous driving era.

Kia’s interactive ‘Space of Emotive Driving’ exhibit looks to a future when autonomous driving is the norm and priority is given to improving the human mobility experience. Central to this concept is Kia’s new Real-time Emotion Adaptive Driving (R.E.A.D.) System – a world’s first technology developed based on a joint research collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab's Affective Computing group.

R.E.A.D. System can optimize and personalize a vehicle cabin space by analyzing a driver’s emotional state in real-time through artificial intelligence-based bio-signal recognition technology. The technology monitors a driver’s emotional state and tailors the interior environment according to its assessment – potentially altering conditions relating to the human senses within the cabin, creating a more joyful mobility experience.
Kia’s CES exhibit will also feature several other advanced in-car and mobility technologies focused on the brand’s ‘emotive driving’ concept, with more details set to be announced in the build-up to the 2019 event. For an enhanced visitor experience, Kia will operate 15-minute ‘Docent Tours’ at regular intervals at the booth throughout the duration of CES 2019. The tours will give attendees a more in-depth understanding of the new technologies on display.


