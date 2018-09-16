Kia Proceed official images and details

Along its new Ceed GT, Kia used its Barcelona event to launch also the Proceed, a completely new evolution of the previous model. The car has evolved from a coupe to a five-door shooting brake. The ProCeed will make its public debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, before going on sale exclusively to European drivers at the beginning of 2019.





With the DNA of a coupé, the ProCeed is lower and longer than both the Ceed five-door hatchback and Sportswagon. The ProCeed will be available as a ‘GT-Line’ or high-performance GT model, a brief which enabled Kia’s European design teams to create a confident and sporty design for the halo model of the Ceed family.





Like the Ceed, the front of the ProCeed is built around precise, linear shapes, with ‘ice cube’ LED daytime running lights as standard, echoing the appearance of earlier Kia GT and ‘GT-Line’ models. The new model retains the same 1,800 mm width as the Ceed five-door hatchback, but features its own unique front bumper design.





At 4,605 mm long, the ProCeed is 5 mm longer than the Ceed Sportswagon, with a longer 885 mm front overhang. At 1,422 mm in height, its roofline sits 43 mm lower than that of the Sportswagon, while ground clearance is reduced by 5 mm, to 135 mm. Constructed on the same ‘K2’ platform as other Ceed models, the 2,650 mm wheelbase remains unchanged.





The rear of the car is what differentiates it fully from other models in the Ceed range, inspired by the layout of the 2017 Proceed Concept.





From launch, the ProCeed across Europe will be available in a choice of 10 paint finishes. The ProCeed ‘GT-Line’ will have 17- or 18-inch aluminium alloy wheels, while ProCeed GT models are fitted with 18-inch wheels as standard.





Kia’s 7.0-inch ‘floating’ touchscreen infotainment system sits at the centre of the dashboard, with audio and heating and ventilation controls situated below. The dashboard itself is angled slightly towards the driver.





Every Kia ProCeed is fitted with fully-independent suspension as standard, bucking the trend for other mid-size family cars to offer the more advanced multi-link rear suspension as an expensive option.





The ProCeed is fitted with the same fully-independent suspension hardware as the Ceed. However, additional fine-tuning to the suspension geometry has given the ProCeed its own unique character within the Ceed range. Kia's development engineers focused on enhancing the agility and responsiveness of the suspension.





The ProCeed ‘GT-Line’ is available with a choice of three engines. Petrol options include Kia’s popular 1.0-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct injection) engine, producing 120 ps and 172 Nm torque. The most powerful engine for ‘GT-Line’ models is the brand’s all-new ‘Kappa’ 1.4-litre T-GDi power unit, which produces 140 ps. The engine’s turbocharger ensures its 242 Nm torque output is available over a wide 1,500-3,200 rpm band.





With a power output of 136 ps, the 1.6-litre Smartstream engine can be paired with a six-speed manual or seven-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission. It produces 280 Nm when paired with the manual transmission, and 320 Nm with the seven-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission.









Tags: kia, kia proceed, kia proceed concept, kia proceed images, kia proceed info

Posted in Kia, New Vehicles