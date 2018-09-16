Kia Proceed official images and details
16 September 2018 10:31:12
Along its new Ceed GT, Kia used its Barcelona event to launch also the Proceed, a completely new evolution of the previous model. The car has evolved from a coupe to a five-door shooting brake. The ProCeed will make its public debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, before going on sale exclusively to European drivers at the beginning of 2019.
With the DNA of a coupé, the ProCeed is lower and longer than both the Ceed five-door hatchback and Sportswagon. The ProCeed will be available as a ‘GT-Line’ or high-performance GT model, a brief which enabled Kia’s European design teams to create a confident and sporty design for the halo model of the Ceed family.
Like the Ceed, the front of the ProCeed is built around precise, linear shapes, with ‘ice cube’ LED daytime running lights as standard, echoing the appearance of earlier Kia GT and ‘GT-Line’ models. The new model retains the same 1,800 mm width as the Ceed five-door hatchback, but features its own unique front bumper design.
At 4,605 mm long, the ProCeed is 5 mm longer than the Ceed Sportswagon, with a longer 885 mm front overhang. At 1,422 mm in height, its roofline sits 43 mm lower than that of the Sportswagon, while ground clearance is reduced by 5 mm, to 135 mm. Constructed on the same ‘K2’ platform as other Ceed models, the 2,650 mm wheelbase remains unchanged.
The rear of the car is what differentiates it fully from other models in the Ceed range, inspired by the layout of the 2017 Proceed Concept.
From launch, the ProCeed across Europe will be available in a choice of 10 paint finishes. The ProCeed ‘GT-Line’ will have 17- or 18-inch aluminium alloy wheels, while ProCeed GT models are fitted with 18-inch wheels as standard.
Kia’s 7.0-inch ‘floating’ touchscreen infotainment system sits at the centre of the dashboard, with audio and heating and ventilation controls situated below. The dashboard itself is angled slightly towards the driver.
Every Kia ProCeed is fitted with fully-independent suspension as standard, bucking the trend for other mid-size family cars to offer the more advanced multi-link rear suspension as an expensive option.
The ProCeed is fitted with the same fully-independent suspension hardware as the Ceed. However, additional fine-tuning to the suspension geometry has given the ProCeed its own unique character within the Ceed range. Kia's development engineers focused on enhancing the agility and responsiveness of the suspension.
The ProCeed ‘GT-Line’ is available with a choice of three engines. Petrol options include Kia’s popular 1.0-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct injection) engine, producing 120 ps and 172 Nm torque. The most powerful engine for ‘GT-Line’ models is the brand’s all-new ‘Kappa’ 1.4-litre T-GDi power unit, which produces 140 ps. The engine’s turbocharger ensures its 242 Nm torque output is available over a wide 1,500-3,200 rpm band.
With a power output of 136 ps, the 1.6-litre Smartstream engine can be paired with a six-speed manual or seven-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission. It produces 280 Nm when paired with the manual transmission, and 320 Nm with the seven-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Infiniti Prototype 10 revealed at Pebble Beach Concours dElegance
After a long series of teasers, Infiniti finally unveiled the new Prototype 10 during this year Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The concept represents ...
Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
BMW achieves record sales in first six months of 2017
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...
BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
Herbert Diess is the new Volkswagen brand chief
The Volkswagen Group has a new CEO. The former Matthias Mueller will be replaced by Herbert Diess. Along with announcing the new CEO, Volkswagen Group ...
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will compete this weekend at Spa
Last year, Aston Martin published the first pictures and details with the all-new Vantage GTE. The model is design to compete on racetracks and it will ...
The next generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class caught in traffic
Mercedes-Benz is working on a new generation S-Class. The German limousine is scheduled to debut in 2019 while the commercial launch is set for 2020. ...
