Kia Picanto X-Line available in the UK
9 January 2018 16:06:22
|Tweet
Kia is already offering new Picanto versions, just a few months since the launch of the new generation, during this year Frankfurt Motor Show. The all-New Picanto X-Line goes on sale on 9 January 2018 at Kia showrooms.
The ‘X-Line’ variant further broadens the appeal of Kia’s city car, with styling that draws inspiration from the company’s SUV model lines, including the Stonic, Sportage and Sorento.
Prices start at £12,595 for the ‘X-Line’ equipped with the 1.25-litre petrol engine and five-speed manual gearbox, with a four-speed automatic transmission available for an additional £650. Affordability is one of the Picanto’s key features, with CO2 emissions that are 106g/km on the manual transmission, and a combined fuel economy figure of 61.4mpg.
The ‘X-Line’ variant introduces a series of rugged new design cues and is longer, wider and taller than conventional city cars, and has increased ground clearance.
It makes no pretence at being a full-blown SUV – power is transmitted through the front wheels only – but has a more rugged look. At 75mm longer, 30mm wider and 15mm taller, the increase in height is accounted for by the greater ground clearance. There’s more imposing, SUV-style bumpers with metal-look skid plates at the front and rear.
Unique to the ‘X-Line’ model, the grille and fog lamp surrounds are finished with lime green highlights, while black cladding around the side sills and wheel arches enhances the visual effect of the raised ground clearance.
The exterior door handles are finished in body colour and privacy glass is fitted to the rear windows and tailgate. Completing the more muscular look are twin exhaust outlets, 16-inch alloy wheels with 195/45 R16 tyres, a shark-fin antenna and projection headlights with LED daytime running lights and fog lamps.
The ‘X-Line’ comes equipped with a 83bhp 1,248cc four-cylinder, 16-valve engine developing 122Nm of torque. The powerplant was extensively re-engineered for the launch of the latest Picanto in 2017 and is from the Kappa family of engines. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard, with a four-speed automatic transmission available as an option.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Kia Kue ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp, Torque: 542.33 nm / 400 ft lbs
2004 Kia Sport Concept CarN/A, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhpN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Nissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engine
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Concept Cars
Lexus LF-1 Limitless to be introduced in Detroit
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
Custom Cars
Ford Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan offered in US
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
Future Cars
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Gadgets
Volvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
Various News
Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Motorsports
This is how the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE has been born
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
Videos
Infiniti QX80 first commercial
Infiniti is ready to tackle some strong names like the Mercedes GLS and the future BMW X7 on the US market. So it introduces the new QX80 with a proper ...
Infiniti is ready to tackle some strong names like the Mercedes GLS and the future BMW X7 on the US market. So it introduces the new QX80 with a proper ...