Kia Picanto X-Line available in the UK

Kia is already offering new Picanto versions, just a few months since the launch of the new generation, during this year Frankfurt Motor Show. The all-New Picanto X-Line goes on sale on 9 January 2018 at Kia showrooms.





The ‘X-Line’ variant further broadens the appeal of Kia’s city car, with styling that draws inspiration from the company’s SUV model lines, including the Stonic, Sportage and Sorento.





Prices start at £12,595 for the ‘X-Line’ equipped with the 1.25-litre petrol engine and five-speed manual gearbox, with a four-speed automatic transmission available for an additional £650. Affordability is one of the Picanto’s key features, with CO2 emissions that are 106g/km on the manual transmission, and a combined fuel economy figure of 61.4mpg.





The ‘X-Line’ variant introduces a series of rugged new design cues and is longer, wider and taller than conventional city cars, and has increased ground clearance.





It makes no pretence at being a full-blown SUV – power is transmitted through the front wheels only – but has a more rugged look. At 75mm longer, 30mm wider and 15mm taller, the increase in height is accounted for by the greater ground clearance. There’s more imposing, SUV-style bumpers with metal-look skid plates at the front and rear.





Unique to the ‘X-Line’ model, the grille and fog lamp surrounds are finished with lime green highlights, while black cladding around the side sills and wheel arches enhances the visual effect of the raised ground clearance.





The exterior door handles are finished in body colour and privacy glass is fitted to the rear windows and tailgate. Completing the more muscular look are twin exhaust outlets, 16-inch alloy wheels with 195/45 R16 tyres, a shark-fin antenna and projection headlights with LED daytime running lights and fog lamps.





The ‘X-Line’ comes equipped with a 83bhp 1,248cc four-cylinder, 16-valve engine developing 122Nm of torque. The powerplant was extensively re-engineered for the launch of the latest Picanto in 2017 and is from the Kappa family of engines. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard, with a four-speed automatic transmission available as an option.









