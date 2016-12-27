Kia Picanto teased ahead of its debut

Kia is ready to return to European small segment with the introduction of the new Picanto. Until we will see the first complete images of the new Renault Clio-rival, Kia reveals the first design details of the Picanto, the third-generation of one of Kia’s global best-selling cars.





The new Picanto combines a youthful new exterior and interior design with greater potential for customer personalization, inside and out. Retaining its characteristically compact dimensions, the new Picanto conveys a more assertive stance through bolder body lines and a vibrant colour palette.





Inside, the car’s suite of high-tech updates and safety features are rounded by a modern and refined new cabin design, with smarter packaging efficiency.





Kia’s all-new A-segment city car will be fully revealed early in 2017.













Tags: kia picanto, all new kia picanto, 2017 kia picanto

Posted in Kia, New Vehicles