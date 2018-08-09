Kia Optima and Optima Sportswagon UK prices announced

Kia is introducing the new Optima and the Optima Sportswagon on the UK market. The medium-sized models are new and come with two trim lines for the Optima Saloon – ‘2’ and ‘3’ or three trim lines for Sportswagon – ‘2’, ‘3’ and ‘GT-Line S’.





The entry-level ‘2’ grade comes as standard with a 7.0-inch touchscreen satellite navigation system with European mapping and a reversing camera, steering wheel-mounted controls, front and rear USB ports, dual automatic air conditioning, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and gearshift, cruise control with a speed limiter, electrically heated folding mirrors, a six-speaker DAB radio with MP3 compatibility and Bluetooth with music streaming.





It has 17-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured door handles and mirrors, projection headlights with LED daytime running lights, powered two-way driver's seat lumbar adjustment, black cloth seats and remote central locking with a fold-away key, while the comprehensive safety provisions include Electronic Stability Control and Vehicle Stability Management, Hill-start Assist Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring and an electronic parking brake. Front and rear parking sensors are included, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity and Kia Connected Services featuring TomTom Live updates.





Grade ‘3’ upgrades the navigation screen to 8.0 inches and on the Sportswagon features privacy glass for the rear windows and tailgate. There’s an eight-way power-adjustable driver's memory seat with four-way electronic lumbar adjustment, heated front seats and steering wheel. The exterior is distinguished by 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome and body colour exterior door handles, projection front fog lights and rear combination lamps and chrome-coloured side sill mouldings. The black cloth seats have faux leather sections, there are satin chrome highlights on the touch-screen bezel. Rear electric windows with an auto up/down function and an anti-trap safety feature are also found on grade ‘3’ along with a 4.3-inch premium vision instrument cluster, satin chrome interior door handles and gloss black window switch panels. The Harman/kardon Premium Sound system with eight speakers and 490W external amplifier is also standard, while the 7DCT version has paddle shifters for manual control and a Drive Mode Select function. Additional driver aids on grade ‘3’ include Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) and a speed limit information function (SLIF).





‘GT-Line S’ is exclusive to the Sportswagon bodystyle and supplements all this with a wireless mobile phone charger, 360-degree Around View Monitor, Smart Park Assist System (SPAS), Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Adaptive Smart Cruise Control (ASCC), High Beam Assist (HBA), Forward Collison Avoidance Assist (FCA) and a Smart Powered Tailgate. It has a tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, LED headlights with automatic levelling, dynamic cornering lights, LED front fog lights and LED rear combination lights with black bezel. The upholstery is finished in black leather with red stitching, and there’s ventilated front seats and heated outer rear seats, rear door window blinds, alloy pedals, stainless steel door scuff plates, a smart key with illuminated start/stop button, LED front map lights and rear reading lights and ambient interior lighting. A leather D-shaped steering wheel with red stitching and a rear bumper with diffuser and twin exhaust completes the sporty touches.





The Kia Optima Saloon ‘2’ 1.6 CRDi 6-speed manual starts at £22,260, while the Optima Sportswagon ‘2’ 1.6 CRDi 6-speed manual is £23,100.













