Kia Optima and Optima Sportswagon UK prices announced
9 August 2018 18:54:14
|Tweet
Kia is introducing the new Optima and the Optima Sportswagon on the UK market. The medium-sized models are new and come with two trim lines for the Optima Saloon – ‘2’ and ‘3’ or three trim lines for Sportswagon – ‘2’, ‘3’ and ‘GT-Line S’.
The entry-level ‘2’ grade comes as standard with a 7.0-inch touchscreen satellite navigation system with European mapping and a reversing camera, steering wheel-mounted controls, front and rear USB ports, dual automatic air conditioning, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and gearshift, cruise control with a speed limiter, electrically heated folding mirrors, a six-speaker DAB radio with MP3 compatibility and Bluetooth with music streaming.
It has 17-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured door handles and mirrors, projection headlights with LED daytime running lights, powered two-way driver's seat lumbar adjustment, black cloth seats and remote central locking with a fold-away key, while the comprehensive safety provisions include Electronic Stability Control and Vehicle Stability Management, Hill-start Assist Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring and an electronic parking brake. Front and rear parking sensors are included, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity and Kia Connected Services featuring TomTom Live updates.
Grade ‘3’ upgrades the navigation screen to 8.0 inches and on the Sportswagon features privacy glass for the rear windows and tailgate. There’s an eight-way power-adjustable driver's memory seat with four-way electronic lumbar adjustment, heated front seats and steering wheel. The exterior is distinguished by 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome and body colour exterior door handles, projection front fog lights and rear combination lamps and chrome-coloured side sill mouldings. The black cloth seats have faux leather sections, there are satin chrome highlights on the touch-screen bezel. Rear electric windows with an auto up/down function and an anti-trap safety feature are also found on grade ‘3’ along with a 4.3-inch premium vision instrument cluster, satin chrome interior door handles and gloss black window switch panels. The Harman/kardon Premium Sound system with eight speakers and 490W external amplifier is also standard, while the 7DCT version has paddle shifters for manual control and a Drive Mode Select function. Additional driver aids on grade ‘3’ include Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) and a speed limit information function (SLIF).
‘GT-Line S’ is exclusive to the Sportswagon bodystyle and supplements all this with a wireless mobile phone charger, 360-degree Around View Monitor, Smart Park Assist System (SPAS), Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Adaptive Smart Cruise Control (ASCC), High Beam Assist (HBA), Forward Collison Avoidance Assist (FCA) and a Smart Powered Tailgate. It has a tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, LED headlights with automatic levelling, dynamic cornering lights, LED front fog lights and LED rear combination lights with black bezel. The upholstery is finished in black leather with red stitching, and there’s ventilated front seats and heated outer rear seats, rear door window blinds, alloy pedals, stainless steel door scuff plates, a smart key with illuminated start/stop button, LED front map lights and rear reading lights and ambient interior lighting. A leather D-shaped steering wheel with red stitching and a rear bumper with diffuser and twin exhaust completes the sporty touches.
The Kia Optima Saloon ‘2’ 1.6 CRDi 6-speed manual starts at £22,260, while the Optima Sportswagon ‘2’ 1.6 CRDi 6-speed manual is £23,100.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Kia Kue ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp, Torque: 542.33 nm / 400 ft lbs
2004 Kia Sport Concept CarN/A, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhpN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
New teasers with the Opel GT X Experimental Concept
A few weeks ago, Opel has published a first teaser picture with a newly developed concept. Now we have a name for that concept and we also have some new ...
A few weeks ago, Opel has published a first teaser picture with a newly developed concept. Now we have a name for that concept and we also have some new ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Porsche investing six billion euros in e-mobility
Made famous by its gasoline boxer engine and driving dynamics, Porsche is now following the trend and invests more and more into electrification. ...
Made famous by its gasoline boxer engine and driving dynamics, Porsche is now following the trend and invests more and more into electrification. ...
Market News
Mercedes reached record sales this year
Mercedes enjoys fantastic sales also in 2018. A good news, considering its close rivalry with BMW and the gap between them. ...
Mercedes enjoys fantastic sales also in 2018. A good news, considering its close rivalry with BMW and the gap between them. ...
Gadgets
Seat launches Amazon Alexa in its cars
After it announced that its Digital Cockpit is now available on the Ibiza and Arona, Seat is making another major step in terms of technology. SEAT is ...
After it announced that its Digital Cockpit is now available on the Ibiza and Arona, Seat is making another major step in terms of technology. SEAT is ...
Various News
Prince Harry Audi RS6 Avant on sale
Even kings and queens have to drive something. And, from now and then, they have to sell the cars they drove. Luckily for them, the cars have a great ...
Even kings and queens have to drive something. And, from now and then, they have to sell the cars they drove. Luckily for them, the cars have a great ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
Have you ever wondered how long it takes for a chocolate dog to melt in a hot car? Here is the answer
The U.K.'s Automobile Association has highlighted the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars by filming a special video. In the video below you will see ...
The U.K.'s Automobile Association has highlighted the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars by filming a special video. In the video below you will see ...