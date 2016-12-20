Kia Niro sets world record for lowest consumption

Consumption tests are more and more popular among those who want to enter Guinees Book of records. It happened again in New York, this time with a Kia Niro.





Arriving at New York City Hall in downtown Manhattan, the 2017 Kia Niro officially received a Guinness World Record title for the lowest fuel consumption driving across the USA from coast to coast (hybrid car). The new record-setting mark is 76.6 mpg.





The Niro EX was driven by Wayne Gerdes of Carlsbad, California, and co-driver Robert Winger of Williamsburg, Virginia, 3,715.4 miles from Los Angeles City Hall to New York City Hall using only 48.5 gallons or 4.1 tanks of fuel. The vehicle was not altered in any way for the attempt.





“We’re extremely pleased with the Niro’s record-breaking performance,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president, product planning Kia Motors America. “We set out to build a vehicle that offers real-world utility, great looks and fantastic mileage, and setting the Guinness World Record title confirms our achievement.”





Tags: kia, kia niro, kia nero consumption, kia niro world record

