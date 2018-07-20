Kia Niro EV crossover available in South Korea

After it managed good performances with the electric Soul, Kia readies another electric SUV, that was already unveiled in its home country, Korea. The new Kia Niro EV goes on sale in Korea, combining an all-electric, zero-emissions powertrain with crossover practicality and a long-distance driving range of up to 280 miles (450 kilometres), that makes it one of the most capable electric vehicles on sale.





The EV version sits alongside the existing Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid variants of the car – of which more than 200,000 have sold globally since the Niro’s introduction in 2016 (including more than 65,000 European sales). The Korean carmaker has received more than 5,000 pre-orders for the Niro EV in its domestic market since the car was first revealed earlier this year.





The new model will make its European debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show this October, and will go on sale in Europe by the end of 2018. Full UK specification pricing and on-sale date will be announced in due course.





A high-capacity 64 kWh lithium-polymer battery pack affords a driving range of up to 280 miles (450 kilometres) on a single charge with zero emissions. Plugged into a 100 kW fast charger, it takes 54 minutes to recharge the Niro EV’s battery to 80 per cent. In addition a 39.2 kWh lithium-polymer battery pack, with a range of up to 186 miles (300 kilometres) from a single charge will also be available.





Power is provided to the front wheels through a 150 kW (204 ps) motor, producing 395 Nm torque from a standstill, for acceleration from 0 to 100 kph in just 7.8 seconds. The battery pack is located low down in the body, beneath the boot floor.





The Niro EV differentiates itself from the existing Niro Hybrid and Niro Plug-in Hybrid with a series of exclusive design features. Taking inspiration from the Niro EV Concept unveiled at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the exterior is based on a ‘Clean and High-tech’ design concept. Its futuristic and aerodynamic ‘tiger-nose’ grille features an integrated charging port, bearing a ‘de-bossed’ Niro logo. Redesigned air intakes and new arrowhead-shaped LED daytime running lights combine with light-blue trim highlights to help it stand out further.





In profile, the slim character line and tapered rear windows emphasise the car’s sleek profile, while allowing greater room for the muscular wheel arches. The Niro EV rides on new five-spoke 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels with a diamond-cut two-tone finish, housing Kia’s regenerative braking system.





At the back, reshaped rear bumpers feature similar light blue highlights to those found at the front of the car, while new LED rear lights give the Niro EV its own light signature.









