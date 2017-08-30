Kia named official partner for UEFA Europa League

Kia has a long tradition in sponsoring football competitions, so it comes natural to be one of the most important partners for UEFA Europa League. Kia Motors has been named as a new Official Partner and the three-year sponsorship agreement commences in time for the 2018/19 season, and runs through to the UEFA Europa League final in 2021.





The UEFA Europa League is the world’s largest professional club football competition, involving clubs from 54 countries across Europe, and attracting a global cumulative TV audience of 980 million across all programming.





As an Official Partner, Kia Motors will supply a fleet of 90 vehicles to UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) for the UEFA Europa League finals in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The fleet will be used to transport referees, officials, delegates and VIPs.





In addition, Kia Motors and UEFA will carry out the first UEFA Europa League ‘Trophy Tour’. The tour will give fans from around the world the chance to see the iconic trophy for themselves, and meet some of the legends of the game. Kia will also invite young fans from across Europe to enter competitions to become the Official Match Ball Carrier at matches throughout the season.









