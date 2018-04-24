Kia K900 new generation launched
24 April 2018 17:44:48
|Tweet
Kia is seen high on some markets around the world. To build up the brand and to satisfy those clients who want a luxurious Kia, the South-Korean manufacturer is offering in its range the K900 flagship.
The luxury sedan is the result of a collaborative effort by Kia’s global design headquarters in Namyang, Korea and the brand’s U.S. design studio in Irvine, California.
Inspired by the effect of ripples flowing across the surface of a calm water, the ‘tiger-nose’ grille acts as the focal point, with 176 jewel-like ‘cells’ within the grille, suggestive of released energy accelerating away from its centre.
First introduced in Korea in 2012, the K900 was the first Kia saloon to adopt a rear-wheel drive system developed in-house by Kia engineers. The K900 has helped to elevate Kia’s brand value in key markets around the world, notably in Korea and North America. More than a generational redesign, the new model only carries over the K900 name from its predecessor.
The K900 is built on a new platform, with an extended wheelbase and elongated proportions. Both front and rear overhangs are shorter, while its wheelbase has grown.
Depending on market, the new Kia K900 is available with a choice of up to four different petrol powertrains. Three V6 engines are available, including naturally-aspirated 3.3-litre GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) and 3.8-litre GDI engines, and a variation of the turbocharged 3.3-litre T-GDI (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct Injection) engine from the Kia Stinger. A 5.0-litre V8 GDI engine – the most powerful ever produced by Kia – is also available. Every engine is paired with Kia’s smooth shifting eight-speed transmission.
The all-new K900 is built in South Korea at Kia’s Sohari premium car manufacturing facility. The K900 will be on sale in Kia’s domestic market, the Middle East and the United States, with other markets to follow in due course.
Kia K900 new generation launched Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Kia Kue ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp, Torque: 542.33 nm / 400 ft lbs
2004 Kia Sport Concept CarN/A, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhpN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives in the US
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
Concept Cars
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera announced
Aston Martin is ready to reintroduce one of its most iconic model. It is a distinctive moniker set to be proudly worn once again by the British marque’s ...
Aston Martin is ready to reintroduce one of its most iconic model. It is a distinctive moniker set to be proudly worn once again by the British marque’s ...
Custom Cars
McLaren 570S Spider MSO editions launched in Canada
McLaren is selling lots of its cars across the Ocean, US and Canada being some of its most successful markets. To celebrate this, McLaren and Pfaff Automotive ...
McLaren is selling lots of its cars across the Ocean, US and Canada being some of its most successful markets. To celebrate this, McLaren and Pfaff Automotive ...
Future Cars
Infiniti confirms electric platform
Infiniti believes in the future of electric cars. it is one of the manufacturers who have the advantage of being backed by one of the most important names ...
Infiniti believes in the future of electric cars. it is one of the manufacturers who have the advantage of being backed by one of the most important names ...
Market News
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units sold
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
Gadgets
Kia Soul EV developed a wireless charging system
As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on ...
As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift did a lap of the Nurburgring in less than 7 minutes
Porsche has done it again. The German car manufacturer has three models that managed to lap the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife in less than 7 seconds. ...
Porsche has done it again. The German car manufacturer has three models that managed to lap the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife in less than 7 seconds. ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...