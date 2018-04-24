Kia K900 new generation launched

Kia is seen high on some markets around the world. To build up the brand and to satisfy those clients who want a luxurious Kia, the South-Korean manufacturer is offering in its range the K900 flagship.





The luxury sedan is the result of a collaborative effort by Kia’s global design headquarters in Namyang, Korea and the brand’s U.S. design studio in Irvine, California.





Inspired by the effect of ripples flowing across the surface of a calm water, the ‘tiger-nose’ grille acts as the focal point, with 176 jewel-like ‘cells’ within the grille, suggestive of released energy accelerating away from its centre.





First introduced in Korea in 2012, the K900 was the first Kia saloon to adopt a rear-wheel drive system developed in-house by Kia engineers. The K900 has helped to elevate Kia’s brand value in key markets around the world, notably in Korea and North America. More than a generational redesign, the new model only carries over the K900 name from its predecessor.





The K900 is built on a new platform, with an extended wheelbase and elongated proportions. Both front and rear overhangs are shorter, while its wheelbase has grown.





Depending on market, the new Kia K900 is available with a choice of up to four different petrol powertrains. Three V6 engines are available, including naturally-aspirated 3.3-litre GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) and 3.8-litre GDI engines, and a variation of the turbocharged 3.3-litre T-GDI (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct Injection) engine from the Kia Stinger. A 5.0-litre V8 GDI engine – the most powerful ever produced by Kia – is also available. Every engine is paired with Kia’s smooth shifting eight-speed transmission.





The all-new K900 is built in South Korea at Kia’s Sohari premium car manufacturing facility. The K900 will be on sale in Kia’s domestic market, the Middle East and the United States, with other markets to follow in due course.









Tags: kia, kia k900, kia luxury sedan, new kia k900

Posted in Kia, New Vehicles