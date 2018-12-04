Kia e-Niro electric SUV UK pricing
4 December 2018 18:39:04
After it revised the consumption figures for its new e-Niro electric SUV, Kia is also unveiling the pricing for the UK market.
With the new e-Niro, Kia is offering a single, well-equipped ‘First Edition’ model that encompasses all the essential equipment that an environmentally aware electric vehicle driver needs.
The exterior design of the e-Niro is punctuated by halogen headlights with Bi-Function projection, front fog lights, LED daytime running lights and LED rear combination clusters. Privacy glass for the rear windows and tailgate deliver an upmarket appearance. The unique 17-inch alloy wheels have been especially designed and optimised for the pure-electric e-Niro, and the roof rails give a rugged appearance.
Other equipment includes rain sensing windscreen wipers, automatic headlight control, electrically adjustable, automatic air conditioning, heated and folding door mirrors and welcome and follow-me-home light functionality, making arriving home late at night safer, lighting the pathway ahead. Occupant safety is taken care of thanks to seven airbags, including one for the driver’s knees, and a cut-off switch so that a child safety chair can be positioned in the front seat. ISOFIX child safety fasteners are also provided for the rear outer seats.
A Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) system is standard equipment, designed to prevent accidents due to inattention from the driver. If the system senses that the driver hasn’t reacted to an event ahead, the car can automatically bring the car to a stop or lessen the impact of a crash. Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) uses a windscreen-mounted camera to monitor the vehicle’s position in the lane, with the system able to guide the e-Niro back into the centre of the lane.
In-car entertainment has never been more important, and that’s why the e-Niro is fitted with a DAB radio and 8.0-inch touchscreen satellite navigation system with European mapping and Traffic Messaging Channel (TMC). In addition, Kia Connected Services includes TomTom Live that incorporates traffic, speed cameras, local search and weather updates. As well as Bluetooth with music streaming, the e-Niro includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with voice control. An 8-speaker, 320-watt JBL premium sound system with subwoofer, external amplifier and front centre speaker is provided for music aficionados, and a wireless mobile phone charger is provided for Qi-equipped smartphones. As an alternative, a fast charge USB port is incorporated into the centre console, and both auxiliary and standard USB ports are provided.
Black leather upholstery, an eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats and steering wheel all come fitted to the e-Niro, alongside a leather trimmed steering wheel, gear lever and armrests. There is also a satin finish for the interior door handles, stainless-steel door scuff plates and high gloss black surfaces for the fascia, lower console, door inserts and steering wheel.
Already in production at Kia's Hwasung manufacturing facility in Korea, the all-electric Kia e-Niro is on sale in the UK from 1 April 2019 priced at £32,995 after deduction of the £3,500 plug-in car grant.
