Kia Ceed GT Line available in Europe

Kia wanted to offer its clients also a sporty version of its popular Ceed. The South-Korean brand decided to introduce a GT-Line version for the current Ceed during this year Paris Motor Show.





The Ceed ‘GT-Line’ takes design cues from the higher-powered Ceed GT model revealed earlier this month, and will go on-sale across Europe during the first quarter of 2019.





The new Ceed ‘GT-Line’ is available on every variant of the new Ceed, including the five-door hatchback and Ceed Sportswagon. The new shooting brake bodystyle of the ProCeed is sold as standard in ‘GT-Line’ specification.





The Ceed ‘GT-Line’s exterior introduces a range of distinct GT-inspired design features. These include a satin chrome and gloss black ‘tiger-nose’ grille surround, unique 17-inch or 18-inch ‘GT-Line’ alloy wheels, and newly designed front and rear bumpers which echo those of the Ceed and ProCeed GT. The fog lamp surround also incorporates horizontal metallic ‘blades’, similar to those found on the new GT models and the Kia Stinger. The range of Ceed ‘GT-Line’ models is available in a choice of 10 paint finishes.





The Ceed ‘GT-Line’ is available with a choice of powertrains: Kia’s 1.0-litre and 1.4-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct injection) engines, or Kia’s 1.6-litre ‘Smartstream’ CRDi (Common-Rail Direct injection) diesel engine. The downsized range of powertrains contribute to the car’s agile handling characteristics.





Inside, the grey roof lining of the Ceed and Ceed Sportswagon is replaced with black cloth to cocoon occupants, and the door sills feature metallic scuff plates. ‘GT-Line’ models are fitted with a sporty D-shaped steering wheel as standard, and – for models equipped with Kia’s double-clutch transmission – drivers can change gear with metallic steering wheel paddles.





The Ceed ‘GT-Line’ is fitted with new sports seats for front passengers. The ‘GT-Line’ front seats feature larger side bolsters than those found in conventional Ceed models and are trimmed in black cloth and light grey synthetic leather. Sports seats with the same supportive structure as the Ceed and ProCeed GT will be available, with the larger side and thigh bolsters from the higher-powered models in the line-up. These seats are finished in black leather and suede with grey stitching and piping. Models trimmed in full leather upholstery are available with heated and ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

















