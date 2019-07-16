Kia and Rafa Nadal celebrate 15 years of partnership
16 July 2019 12:26:55
Even if it was eliminated by Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal is still one of the best players in the world. And best players have strong partners even in the automotive segment.
Kia Motors and Rafael Nadal are this year celebrating 15 years of partnership. The tennis superstar became a Kia brand ambassador for the Spanish market in 2004, just 17 years old and at the start of what has become one of the most remarkable tennis careers in history. The partnership was strengthened in 2006 when the Spanish tennis player was named global ambassador for the Kia brand.
Nadal has featured in a series of Kia campaigns over the years, and has proven himself an undisputed champion for Kia throughout. Instrumental in generating greater levels of confidence in and awareness of the Kia brand in the European market, his presence has also contributed to making Kia one of the most recognised and desirable brands globally.
In the same period, Nadal has established a reputation as the most successful Spanish tennis player ever – and one of the world’s all-time greats. In 2019, Nadal won his 12th French Open – and his 18th Grand Slam trophy. He has won more matches on clay courts than any other player. Through the brand’s collaboration with ‘Rafa’, Kia Motors has actively participated in the Rafa Nadal Foundation since its inception, and supported the tennis star with the Rafa Nadal Academy and youth tennis tournament.
Rafa Nadal is the figurehead among a number of strong relationships that Kia has cultivated over the years with prominent sportspeople and sport organisations. Kia also sponsors the Australian Open, as well as the UEFA Europa League.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
As you already know, BMW is working on a full electric version of the X3. It will be called iX3 and it will be unveiled in a few months. ...
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...
