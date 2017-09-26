Ken Block tackles Pikes Peak with 1.400 HP old Mustang

Ken Block is back and this time with its Hoonicorn Ford Mustang. The car was updated and now uses a two turbochargers and a V8 6.7 liter engine that deliver 1.400 horsepower.





“This car is insane. I feel it genuinely wants to kill me! Before we added the twin turbos, it was the most fun car I’ve ever driven. Now it’s still quite fun to drive, but it melts tires ridiculously quick”, said Ken Block.





The track used by Ken Block is not really a certified circuit. It is the might hillclimb form Pikes Peak. The run was named Climbkhana and the American used all of those 1.400 horsepower. If you don't belive us, just take a look of the video below.

