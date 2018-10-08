Home » News » Miscellaneous » Ken Block launches Forza Horizon 4 with a special video
Ken Block launches Forza Horizon 4 with a special video
8 October 2018 10:57:26
In order to promote the launch of the new Forza Horizon 4 video game, Microsoft invited Ken Block in the UK. To be more precise, the American stunt man had to do some magic on the Goodwood Estate, the same place where Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place.
As you can imagine, everything turn out to be a small-scale Gymkhana video. This time we'll have the chance to see the Hoonicorn V2 in action which is a 1965 Ford Mustang completley bespoke. It has a twin-turbo V8 6.7 liter methanol-fueled engine that can deliver 1.400 horsepower.
Skip everything and click on the video below.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Nissan Navara Dark Sky Concept unveiled
Nissan is using its experience in the pick-up segment to develop new special editions for the current range. The most recent special edition was developed ...
2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, record sales in 2017
Volkswagen is the biggest car group in Europe and that is also thanks to its commercial fleet success. In the 2017 fiscal year Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles ...
Volkswagen announces partnership with Microsoft
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Mazda rotary engine will be used as a range extender
Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have ...
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
This is the 2018 Ultimate drag race. And it is insane
The guys from Motor Trend have published the all-new 2018 Ultimate Drag Race contest. This year, the American writers have put face to face 12 competitiors. ...
