Ken Block launches Forza Horizon 4 with a special video

In order to promote the launch of the new Forza Horizon 4 video game, Microsoft invited Ken Block in the UK. To be more precise, the American stunt man had to do some magic on the Goodwood Estate, the same place where Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place.





As you can imagine, everything turn out to be a small-scale Gymkhana video. This time we'll have the chance to see the Hoonicorn V2 in action which is a 1965 Ford Mustang completley bespoke. It has a twin-turbo V8 6.7 liter methanol-fueled engine that can deliver 1.400 horsepower.





Skip everything and click on the video below.

