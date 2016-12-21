Ken Block drives the 2017 Ford F-150 raptor in the snow
21 December 2016 19:01:36
Ken Block can play in the snow with almost anything. Even with the mighty 2017 Ford F-150 raptor, which is ready to tackle every terrain.
Ford says this is the toughest, smartest, most capable Raptor ever built.And the video bellow demonstrates how the raptor can handle snow, especially when Block is behind the wheel and tries its Gymkhana tricks.
