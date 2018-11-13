Karsan Jest Electric is powered by BMW i3 engine and batteries

Karsan is one of the biggest Turkish automotive manufacturers and today they are changing the game. Thanks to some BMW i technology, the Turkish manufacturer releases an interesting alternative for crowded cities and small old-towns.





Its name is Karsan Jest Electric and is an electric mini-bus that is powered by BMW i technology. According to the car manufacturer, the Jest Electric uses the electric motor on the BMW i3 which delivers 170 horsepower and 250 Nm peak of torque.





Under the floor, the Jest Electric can use one or two batteries. Each battery can be ordered in 33 kW or 44 kW and as a result, the top version can have 88 kW. Thanks to this battery, the Karsan Jest Electric can travel up to 210 kilometers.

