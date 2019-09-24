Karma develops sound for its future electric cars

Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud internal combustion engine, a unique exterior sound has been engineered into the new 2020 Revero GT to alert distracted pedestrians that a car is nearby and provide the luxury electric vehicle with a special audible technology unique to the brand that created it.





Sound engineers at Southern California-based luxury electric automaker and high-tech incubator Karma Automotive developed their low-speed exterior audible sound in partnership with ECCO Safety Group, a global leader in safety and warning products based in Boise, Idaho.





Karma’s Director of Infotainment Systems and Connected Car, Joe Durre described the Revero GT’s exterior sound as a low-level, throaty-electric hum, like electronic audio tones heard in many futuristic movies or when an electric guitar is first plugged into an amplifier.





It’s also a tone, he says, that could be customizable in future products, especially vehicles that grow from Karma’s Project e-Klipse, a global all-electric vehicle platform being readied for 2021.





Exterior sounders developed by ECCO safety systems are placed in the front and rear of the Revero GT and emit a speed dependent sound spectrum at specific sound pressure level depending on the speed. When powered up and stationary or traveling forward or reverse below 18.6 mph (30 km/hour), the Revero emits a sound crafted specifically for the brand that’s loud enough to help alert people that a moving vehicle is nearby.













Tags: karma, karma revero, karma revero sound, karma sound

Posted in Miscellaneous, Gadgets