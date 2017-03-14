Home » News » BMW » Karim Habib, Ex-BMW designer, moved to Infiniti

Karim Habib, Ex-BMW designer, moved to Infiniti

14 March 2017 16:17:23

Karim Habib is a great designer. Over the years, Habib worked for Daimler and BMW. But a few weeks ago, the German car manufacturer announced that Habib has resigned. At that time we didn't know where he will go. But today we have the answer.

Karim Habib has been named Head of Design at Infiniti. Habib will come on July 1st and will coordinate the design centers from Japan, China, USA and England. He will replace Alfonso Albaisa. The latter one replaces Shiro Nakamura who will retire after 17 years on Nissan. 

Karim Habib, Ex-BMW designer, moved to Infiniti
"We are happy to have Karim join us, and head our global Infiniti design teams. During his career as a designer and a leader of global teams, he always created modern and inspiring designs. Karim is very skilled at capturing the heart and passion of a brand, while at the same time giving each design its unique character. I look forward to Karim inspiring our teams to shape the next generation of Infinitis", said Albaisa. 

As you already know, Karim Habib is responsible for vehicles like X1, previous 7-Series, X2 Concept , CSL Homage and Concept CS. 



Tags: , ,

Posted in BMW, Various News

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Karim Habib, Ex-BMW designer, moved to Infiniti

    Karim Habib, Ex-BMW designer, moved to Infiniti

  2. Brexit - Bentley could move production outside Great Brittan

    Brexit - Bentley could move production outside Great Brittan

  3. Vanda Dendrobium Concept is a Formula 1 inspired hypercar

    Vanda Dendrobium Concept is a Formula 1 inspired hypercar

  4.  
  5. 2018 Volvo XC60 - Official pictures and details

    2018 Volvo XC60 - Official pictures and details

  6. Nissan Micra Bose Personal Edition launched in Geneva

    Nissan Micra Bose Personal Edition launched in Geneva

  7. PSA Peugeot-Citroen announced real fuel consumption for its cars

    PSA Peugeot-Citroen announced real fuel consumption for its cars

Related Specs

  1. 1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  2. 1940 BMW 328 Touring Roadster

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  3. 2007 BMW M5 Touring

    Engine: V10, Power: 378.1 kw / 507.0 bhp @ 7750 rpm, Torque: 520 nm / 383.5 ft lbs @ 6100 rpm

  4. 2006 BMW Z4 M Coupe Motorsport Version

    Engine: Cast Iron Inline-6 w/Aluminum Heads, Power: 294.6 kw / 395 bhp @ 8200 rpm, Torque: 400 nm / 295.0 ft lbs @ 5750 rpm

  5. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Audi Q8 Sport Concept is a 474 HP hybrid SUV-coupeAudi Q8 Sport Concept is a 474 HP hybrid SUV-coupe
Audi has officially unveiled the 2017 Audi Q8 Sport Concept. The prototype will come into a production form as a rival for the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Audi scores US record sales in 2016Audi scores US record sales in 2016
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...

Gadgets

BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Cadillac wins Daytona 24 hours raceCadillac wins Daytona 24 hours race
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...

Videos

Volkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaserVolkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaser
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...
Copyright CarSession.com