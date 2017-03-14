Karim Habib, Ex-BMW designer, moved to Infiniti
14 March 2017 16:17:23
Tweet
Karim Habib is a great designer. Over the years, Habib worked for Daimler and BMW. But a few weeks ago, the German car manufacturer announced that Habib has resigned. At that time we didn't know where he will go. But today we have the answer.
Karim Habib has been named Head of Design at Infiniti. Habib will come on July 1st and will coordinate the design centers from Japan, China, USA and England. He will replace Alfonso Albaisa. The latter one replaces Shiro Nakamura who will retire after 17 years on Nissan.
"We are happy to have Karim join us, and head our global Infiniti design teams. During his career as a designer and a leader of global teams, he always created modern and inspiring designs. Karim is very skilled at capturing the heart and passion of a brand, while at the same time giving each design its unique character. I look forward to Karim inspiring our teams to shape the next generation of Infinitis", said Albaisa.
As you already know, Karim Habib is responsible for vehicles like X1, previous 7-Series, X2 Concept , CSL Homage and Concept CS.
Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called "Ole Yeller" Mustang, that ...
Audi Q8 Sport Concept is a 474 HP hybrid SUV-coupe
Audi has officially unveiled the 2017 Audi Q8 Sport Concept. The prototype will come into a production form as a rival for the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Audi scores US record sales in 2016
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...
BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Cadillac wins Daytona 24 hours race
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...
Volkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaser
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...
