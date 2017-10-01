Judas Priest Porsche 911 Turbo SE up for auction
1 October 2017 18:09:15
Owning a classic Porsche can be expensive. Owning a classic Porsche that was first bought by a rock star can be even more expensive. Even so, Silverstone Auctions will auction a Porsche 911 Turbo SE that inspired Judas Priest lead guitarist Glenn Tipton to write platinum-selling album Turbo, and best-selling single Turbo Lover.
Collected by Tipton from the Porsche factory while on tour in Europe in 1985, the 930 series 911 Turbo was specified with a unique Chiffon White colour scheme, and came with the special SE enhancements of vented rear wheel arches, sill extensions and soft leather interior trim.
With a 300 bhp turbocharged air-cooled 3.3 litre engine and stunning looks, the 911 was Tipton’s pride and joy for over three decades, but a demanding music career meant that he seldom had time to drive it, and as a result it has covered only 14,100 miles.
The 911 has been meticulously maintained by Tipton, and in preparation for the sale, the 911 was sent to highly respected specialists Two Plus Two for a full service, new injectors and a fresh MOT in June.
The 911 Turbo SE will be offered for auction with an estimate of £180,000 - £220,000.
