Jose Mourinho and Jaguar XF Sportbrake, back to school

15 June 2018 13:28:52

Before departing for the World Cup 2018 in Russia, jose Mourinho took some time to offer some schoolchildren a football lesson.

Mourinho was a secondary school PE teacher for five years before embarking on his record-breaking football management career. He arrived at Bishop Gilpin Church of England Primary School in a Jaguar XF Sportbrake full of new football equipment, which he donated to the children as part of an inspiring afternoon in class.

Mourinho was confronted by a star-struck group of children, who interrogated him about his favourite school memories, Father’s Day and the naughtiest players he works with. One cheeky pupil even asked the football manager to make a sponsorship donation for his school marathon.
Mourinho was part of the launch of the Jaguar XF Sportbrake in 2017 when he helped with Andy Murray’s first-ever replica Wimbledon trophy tour.

The Jaguar XF Sportbrake is available from £36,545.



