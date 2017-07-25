Home » News » Rolls Royce » John Lennon psychedelic Rolls Royce Phantom V to return to London
John Lennon psychedelic Rolls Royce Phantom V to return to London
25 July 2017 17:15:04
|Tweet
Along its 100 history, Rolls Royce produced many exclusive cars that now value more than current models. One of this cars was a tribute to legendary singer John Lennon. Rolls Royce will bring the colourful Rolls-Royce Phantom V, famous for being owned by John Lennon, back home to London for the British public to see.
Currently owned by the Royal British Columbia Museum in Canada, ‘The John Lennon Phantom V’ will travel from Canada to London to join ‘The Great Eight Phantoms’ – A Rolls-Royce Exhibition, at Bonhams on New Bond Street, an area visited regularly by Lennon in the late 1960s in this very car.
On 3 June 1965 John Lennon took delivery of its Rolls-Royce Phantom V in Valentine Black. He would later say that he always wanted to be an eccentric millionaire, and the Phantom would become an important step towards that dream.
Lennon had the Phantom V customised in true rock-star style. The rear seat was converted to a double bed, a television, telephone and refrigerator were installed, along with a 'floating' record player and a custom sound system (which included an external loud hailer).
Then, in April 1967, just as the recording of the game-changing Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was finishing, Lennon asked Surrey coachbuilders, JP Fallon, to give the Phantom a new paint job. The freshly-painted Phantom was unveiled days before the worldwide release of Sgt. Pepper’s on 1 June and it seemed part of the overall concept of the album.
The new colour scheme is often described as 'psychedelic' and certainly the colours, particularly the dominant yellow, reflected the cover of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.
The Phantom V was used regularly by Lennon until 1969 (Lennon also owned a slightly less conspicuous all-white Phantom V). Having used it, pre-paint change, to collect his MBE with his bandmates in 1965, he then used it again in 1969 to return his MBE to the Palace, in protest against, among other things, the Vietnam War. The car was shipped to the USA in 1970 when Lennon moved there and was loaned out to ferry other rock stars around such as The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and The Moody Blues. In 1977, after a period in storage, it was donated by billionaire Jim Pattison to the Royal British Columbia Museum in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1947 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Labourdette Vutotal CabrioletEngine: Alloy 60 Degree V12, Power: 89.5 kw / 120 bhpN/A
1959 Rolls-Royce Phantom VEngine: V8, Power: 164.1 kw / 220.0 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 461.0 nm / 340.0 ft lbs @ 2200 rpm
1968 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIEngine: V8N/AN/A
2003 Rolls-Royce PhantomEngine: 60 Degree V12, Power: 337.8 kw / 453.0 bhp @ 5350 rpm, Torque: 719.94 nm / 531 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2007 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead CoupeEngine: 60 Degree V12, Power: 337.8 kw / 453.0 bhp @ 5350 rpm, Torque: 719.94 nm / 531 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
New Vehicles
This is the new 2018 BMW X3
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Market News
2017 Mercedes sales reach new record level
After it managed to surpass sales of its main rival in the premium segment, Mercedes is now building up its lead. ...
After it managed to surpass sales of its main rival in the premium segment, Mercedes is now building up its lead. ...
Gadgets
Next generation Nissan Leaf to feature ProPilot
Nissan announced earlier this year that the new and redesigned Qashqai will feature the ProPilot function. Europe's most popular crossover will not be ...
Nissan announced earlier this year that the new and redesigned Qashqai will feature the ProPilot function. Europe's most popular crossover will not be ...
Various News
Caterham celebrates 60 years since launching the Seven
Great Britain has a long story when it comes to building sports cars. So, no wonder a niche manufacturer like Caterham already celebrates its 60 anniversary ...
Great Britain has a long story when it comes to building sports cars. So, no wonder a niche manufacturer like Caterham already celebrates its 60 anniversary ...
Motorsports
Audi, the first German brand to race in Formula E
Formula E is getting more and more popular and big brands are joining competition because it helps them develop new technologies dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
Formula E is getting more and more popular and big brands are joining competition because it helps them develop new technologies dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...