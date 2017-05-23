Home » News » Ford » Jim Hackett was named as Ford Motor Company president and CEO

Jim Hackett was named as Ford Motor Company president and CEO

23 May 2017 14:33:46

Ford named Jim Hackett as its new president and CEO. Hackett, 62, has a long track record of innovation and business success as CEO of Steelcase, Interim Athletic Director at the University of Michigan and executive chairman of Ford Smart Mobility LLC since March 2016.

Mark Fields was the man who was replaced. He was Ford CEO since 2014 and in his era the Blue Oval managed to deliver a great profit. 

“We’re moving from a position of strength to transform Ford for the future,” Bill Ford said. “Jim Hackett is the right CEO to lead Ford during this transformative period for the auto industry and the broader mobility space. He’s a true visionary who brings a unique, human-centered leadership approach to our culture, products and services that will unlock the potential of our people and our business.”

According to Ford officials, Jim Hackett will focus on three priorites. 

- Sharpening operational execution across the global business to further enhance quality, go-to-market strategy; product launch, while decisively addressing underperforming parts of the business

- Modernizing Ford’s business, using new tools and techniques to unleash innovation, speed decision making and improve efficiency. This includes increasingly leveraging big data, artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, 3D printing and more

- Transforming the company to meet future challenges, ensuring the company has the right culture, talent, strategic processes and nimbleness to succeed as society’s needs and consumer behavior change over time

Posted in Ford, Various News

Source: Ford

