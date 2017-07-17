Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon launched in UK
17 July 2017 17:47:20
After we saw it launched in the US, the new Wrangler Rubicon Recon is ready to tackle the UK's difficult land. Revealed at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon includes more protection for the most rugged off-road terrain. The new special edition model will offer improved 4x4 capability thanks to specific off-road components including a stronger front axle and heavy-duty cast rear differential covers.
Based on the existing Wrangler Rubicon model, the new Recon adds 18-inch Low Gloss Granite Crystal painted aluminium wheels, a black dual top (including both soft and hardtop options), and a dual-vented Power Dome hood with a black-silhouette "Rubicon" decal featuring red accent lettering on both sides. A Trail Rated logo with red accents, a black fuel filler door, and a black hard spare tyre cover complete the package.
A black-and-red theme characterises the inside of the new Wrangler Rubicon Recon. Red accent stitching adorns the standard black leather heated seats with a "Rubicon" embroidered logo.
Black vinyl-wrapped front door armrest and console lid with black stitching, red accent netting on front door pockets and the centre console, unique leather-wrapped steering wheel and red accent coloured seatbelts help to distinguish the Recon from the rest of the Wrangler line-up.
The new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon special-edition model comes in two- and four-door specification and is powered by Jeep’s 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine delivering 284 horsepower, matched to the automatic five-speed gearbox. It comes in three exterior colours: Gobi, Bright White, and Granite Crystal.
The new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon will cost £40,505 (two-door) and £42,175 (four-door) when it goes on sale in the UK.
