Jeep Wrangler Night Edition introduced in Geneva
9 March 2017 18:31:04
|Tweet
Along the new off-road dedicated Wrangler Rubicon Recon, Jepp also showed us a Night Edition of the same Wrangler.
On the exterior there is a body colour grille with painted mid gloss black throats and mid gloss black headlamp rings. Gloss Black 18-inch aluminum wheels and rock rails suggest its capability.
Inside, the new Wrangler Night Eagle features standard Black McKinley Leather seats with Black Sport Mesh fabric inserts and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, both with Diesel Gray accent stitching.
Black vinyl-wrapped console lid and front door armrest with Diesel Gray accent stitching, and piano black grab handle and vent ring bezels complete the distinctive interior to this special edition model.
The full standard equipment includes the Alpine Premium Audio System with subwoofer and the Uconnect Navigation system with CD/DVD/MP3, 6.5-inches touchscreen, AUX and USB ports.
Wrangler capability is achieved through the standard Command-Trac NV241 part-time, two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio. In order to handle any off-road track in utmost safety, the Night Eagle comes standard with the Trac-Lok limited-spin rear differential.
This differential is a torque-sensitive mechanical unit that works to maintain traction when travelling on slippery or rough road surfaces, such as on sand, gravel, snow or ice. Trac-Lok automatically distributes the available torque to the rear wheel with the most traction, thus helping to reduce wheel spin caused by lack of traction in the other rear wheel.
The Night Eagle is powered by a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine producing 200 horsepower and the 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine delivering 284 horsepower, both matched to the automatic five-speed transmission.
Offered in a choice of eight body colours, including Black, Firecracker Red, Billet Silver, Bright White, Granite Crystal, Rhino, Extreme Purple and Chief, the new Wrangler Night Eagle special edition model will be introduced in the Jeep showrooms of selected European markets starting from March.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Jeep Compass ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp, Torque: 318.62 nm / 235.0 ft lbs
2005 Jeep GladiatorEngine: Inline-4 TurbodieselN/AN/A
2005 Jeep HurricaneEngine: Twin Hemi V8s, Power: 499.6 kw / 670 bhp, Torque: 1003.31 nm / 740 ft lbs
1997 Jeep Icon ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: Not Available kw / Not Available bhp @ 3600 rpmN/A
1998 Jeep Jeepster ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 205.1 kw / 275.0 bhp @ 0 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 0 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Gadgets
BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Cadillac wins Daytona 24 hours race
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...
Videos
Volkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaser
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...