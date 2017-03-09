Jeep Wrangler Night Edition introduced in Geneva

Along the new off-road dedicated Wrangler Rubicon Recon, Jepp also showed us a Night Edition of the same Wrangler.





On the exterior there is a body colour grille with painted mid gloss black throats and mid gloss black headlamp rings. Gloss Black 18-inch aluminum wheels and rock rails suggest its capability.





Inside, the new Wrangler Night Eagle features standard Black McKinley Leather seats with Black Sport Mesh fabric inserts and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, both with Diesel Gray accent stitching.





Black vinyl-wrapped console lid and front door armrest with Diesel Gray accent stitching, and piano black grab handle and vent ring bezels complete the distinctive interior to this special edition model.





The full standard equipment includes the Alpine Premium Audio System with subwoofer and the Uconnect Navigation system with CD/DVD/MP3, 6.5-inches touchscreen, AUX and USB ports.





Wrangler capability is achieved through the standard Command-Trac NV241 part-time, two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio. In order to handle any off-road track in utmost safety, the Night Eagle comes standard with the Trac-Lok limited-spin rear differential.





This differential is a torque-sensitive mechanical unit that works to maintain traction when travelling on slippery or rough road surfaces, such as on sand, gravel, snow or ice. Trac-Lok automatically distributes the available torque to the rear wheel with the most traction, thus helping to reduce wheel spin caused by lack of traction in the other rear wheel.





The Night Eagle is powered by a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine producing 200 horsepower and the 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine delivering 284 horsepower, both matched to the automatic five-speed transmission.





Offered in a choice of eight body colours, including Black, Firecracker Red, Billet Silver, Bright White, Granite Crystal, Rhino, Extreme Purple and Chief, the new Wrangler Night Eagle special edition model will be introduced in the Jeep showrooms of selected European markets starting from March.









