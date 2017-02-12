Home » News » Jeep » Jeep Wrangler Hunting Unlimited by Vilner is a hell of car

Jeep Wrangler Hunting Unlimited by Vilner is a hell of car

12 February 2017 05:06:16

I'm pretty sure that everybody knows that Jeep is working on a new generation Wrangler. The model is expected to arrive sometime next year and it will be legendary in off-road. But until the new Wrangler will come to life, our friends from Vilner, and the Bulgarian tuning house have developed an interesting version for this 2012 Wrangler Unlimited. 

The model is named Jeep Wrangler Hunting Unlimited by Vilner and it looks like it has been sitting in a barn for decades but this is not true. The car is a Rat rod and all those rust surfaces were developed on purpose. The car was striped to metal and then the metal has been treated to rust and sealed with some special clear coats. 

The Jeep Wrangler Hunting Unlimited by Vilner also comes with some FOX off-road suspensions, new 37 inch BFGoodrich Krawler T/A tires and a great winch signed by Warn. Under the hood of the Jeep Wrangler Hunting Unlimited by Vilner is a V6 3.6 liter engine that can deliver 285 horsepower. The engine resources are sent to the ground via a six speed manual transmission and an all-wheel drive system. Inside the cabin, the Jeep Wrangler Hunting Unlimited by Vilner features an Old Tabacco color leather for all the accessories. How cool is that?

