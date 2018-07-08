Jeep Wrangler for Europe - 2.0 turbo petrol engine with 272 HP

A few months ago, Jeep unveiled the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler. But now, the American officilas have prepared a few info about the European engines.





Under the hood of the Euro-spec Wrangler, we will find a 2.2 liter turbodiesel engine whcich can deliver 200 horsepower. Also, the European customers will get a 2.0 liter petrol unit that will be able to offer 272 horsepower and 400 Nm peaq of torque.





Here are some of the new generation Wrangler specs: Unmatched crawl ratios, Up to 30 inches of water fording, A modern design that stays true to the original, Instantly recognizable keystone-shaped grille pays homage to Jeep® CJ models, Iconic round headlamps and square tail lamps provide distinctive Wrangler character, Rugged-yet-distinguished design boasts improved aerodynamics, Convenient fold-down windshield for off-road purists, More open-air freedom for the only true open-air 4x4 SUV with new easy-to-use Sky One-Touch powertop, two hardtops and premium soft top, Dozens of different door, top and windshield combinations, Lightweight, high-strength aluminum doors, hinges, hood, fenders, windshield frame, and magnesium swing gate help reduce weight and boost fuel economy, Suspension tuned to optimize on-road handling and ride comfort without sacrificing off-road capability.

