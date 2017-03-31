Jeep Trailpass Concept is based on the Compass Trailhawk
31 March 2017 18:15:08
Together with Mopar, the customising division of FCA Group, Jeep unveiled the Trailpass Concept during this year Easter Jeep Safari. Based on the all-new Jeep Compass, the Jeep Trailpass concept vehicle takes on the current Compass Trailhawk.
A 1.5-inch lift kit and 18-inch wheels with a unique pocket accent on Continental TerrainContact all-terrain tires increase the off-road capabilities of the Jeep Trailpass concept. Jeep Performance Parts featured on the Trailpass include a Jeep roof basket, cross rails and rock rails.
The Trailpass exterior features Gloss Black side mirror caps, a custom hood graphic, side stripes, tinted headlamps and tail lamps, and a Mopar/Thule roof basket with roof bag and traction mats.
Inside, the Jeep Trailpass includes custom Katzkin leather seats and armrest, body-color bezel accents and Jeep Performance Parts all-weather floor mats.
The Jeep Trailpass is powered by the 2.4-liter Tigershark engine and mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.
