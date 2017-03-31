Jeep Trailpass Concept is based on the Compass Trailhawk

Together with Mopar, the customising division of FCA Group, Jeep unveiled the Trailpass Concept during this year Easter Jeep Safari. Based on the all-new Jeep Compass, the Jeep Trailpass concept vehicle takes on the current Compass Trailhawk.





A 1.5-inch lift kit and 18-inch wheels with a unique pocket accent on Continental TerrainContact all-terrain tires increase the off-road capabilities of the Jeep Trailpass concept. Jeep Performance Parts featured on the Trailpass include a Jeep roof basket, cross rails and rock rails.

The Trailpass exterior features Gloss Black side mirror caps, a custom hood graphic, side stripes, tinted headlamps and tail lamps, and a Mopar/Thule roof basket with roof bag and traction mats.

Inside, the Jeep Trailpass includes custom Katzkin leather seats and armrest, body-color bezel accents and Jeep Performance Parts all-weather floor mats.

The Jeep Trailpass is powered by the 2.4-liter Tigershark engine and mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.













