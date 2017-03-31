Jeep Switchback is the real off-roader
31 March 2017 18:12:33
|Tweet
If you want off-road performance during this year Easter Jeep Safari, the you should look for the Jeep Switchback, a concept vehicle quipped with an assortment of Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts.
Jeep Performance Parts featured on the Switchback include a front and rear Dana 44 axle, a 4-inch lift with Remote Reservoir Fox shocks, heavy-duty cast differential covers, 10th Anniversary steel front and rear bumpers, Rubicon winch, grille, winch guard and cold air intake.
An axle-back exhaust, 17-inch concept wheels and 37-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain KM2 tires also increase the off-road capabilities.
The Switchback exterior features a concept hood and half doors, topped off with a concept “Safari” hard top and roof rack system. The Switchback’s exterior also includes Jeep Performance Parts high-top fender flares, Mopar black fuel door and tail lamp guards, and Jeep Performance Parts swing gate hinge reinforcement and oversized spare tire carrier.
The Switchback’s lighting systems has a LED off-road windshield light bar, concept LED off-road A-pillar lamps, LED tail lamps, and Jeep Performance Parts LED headlamps and fog lamps.
The Jeep Switchback’s interior features Katzkin leather seats, body-color bezel accents, concept sport bar grab handles, spray-in bed liner on the floor and Mopar all-weather mats. The cargo area also features a Mopar swing gate storage rack with first aid and roadside safety kits.
The Jeep Switchback is powered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and mated to a five-speed automatic transmission.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Jeep Compass ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp, Torque: 318.62 nm / 235.0 ft lbs
2005 Jeep GladiatorEngine: Inline-4 TurbodieselN/AN/A
2005 Jeep HurricaneEngine: Twin Hemi V8s, Power: 499.6 kw / 670 bhp, Torque: 1003.31 nm / 740 ft lbs
1997 Jeep Icon ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: Not Available kw / Not Available bhp @ 3600 rpmN/A
1998 Jeep Jeepster ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 205.1 kw / 275.0 bhp @ 0 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 0 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept makes European debut
Volkswagen is more and more convinced electric vehicles will help the company maintain its position as a world leader in car manufacturing even in the ...
Volkswagen is more and more convinced electric vehicles will help the company maintain its position as a world leader in car manufacturing even in the ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Bugatti Chiron receives 250 orders after only one year
It's been only a year since Bugatti decided to show us the new Chiron, a hypercar replacing the old and ageing Veyron. The public was very happy and acclaimed ...
It's been only a year since Bugatti decided to show us the new Chiron, a hypercar replacing the old and ageing Veyron. The public was very happy and acclaimed ...
Gadgets
Ford introduces Pedestrian Detection with night vision
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
Videos
2018 Volkswagen Atlas first US commercial
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...