Jeep Switchback is the real off-roader

If you want off-road performance during this year Easter Jeep Safari, the you should look for the Jeep Switchback, a concept vehicle quipped with an assortment of Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts.

Jeep Performance Parts featured on the Switchback include a front and rear Dana 44 axle, a 4-inch lift with Remote Reservoir Fox shocks, heavy-duty cast differential covers, 10th Anniversary steel front and rear bumpers, Rubicon winch, grille, winch guard and cold air intake.

An axle-back exhaust, 17-inch concept wheels and 37-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain KM2 tires also increase the off-road capabilities.

The Switchback exterior features a concept hood and half doors, topped off with a concept “Safari” hard top and roof rack system. The Switchback’s exterior also includes Jeep Performance Parts high-top fender flares, Mopar black fuel door and tail lamp guards, and Jeep Performance Parts swing gate hinge reinforcement and oversized spare tire carrier.

The Switchback’s lighting systems has a LED off-road windshield light bar, concept LED off-road A-pillar lamps, LED tail lamps, and Jeep Performance Parts LED headlamps and fog lamps.

The Jeep Switchback’s interior features Katzkin leather seats, body-color bezel accents, concept sport bar grab handles, spray-in bed liner on the floor and Mopar all-weather mats. The cargo area also features a Mopar swing gate storage rack with first aid and roadside safety kits.

The Jeep Switchback is powered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and mated to a five-speed automatic transmission.













Tags: jeep, jeep switchback, jeep off-road, jeep switchback off-road

Posted in Jeep, New Vehicles