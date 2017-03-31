Jeep Safari Concept pictures and info

Along the new and very special Grand One model, Jeep also prepared for this year Easter Jeep Safari in Moab a new concept, called Safari. it is a one off family focused off-roader.





The Wrangler-based concept features a translucent hard-top roof panel, two-level aluminum cargo rack with incorporated drone, a raked windshield, boatsided rocker panels, LED headlamps, and custom LED tail lamps and parking/turn lamps.





The Safari’s “windoors,” made of lightweight aluminum and clear vinyl, are hinged so that they open like a cabinet, making the entrance to the vehicle particularly unique. The doors feature zipper openings to let in fresh air.

Inside, the two rear bucket seats are rotated outboard, making it easier for rear seat occupants to view out the side of the Safari. The custom interior includes an instrument panel-mounted iPad.

Jeep Performance Parts featured on the Safari include a front and rear Dana 44 axle equipped with selectable differential lockers and 2-inch lift. Overall body length has been reduced to make the Safari more nimble on the trails.

The Jeep Safari also includes 35-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain KM2 tires on custom 18-inch wheels, custom full-length skid plates, steel front and rear bumpers, integrated on-board air system, upgraded brakes and unique cold air intake.

The Jeep Safari is powered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine and is mated to a five-speed automatic transmission.









Tags: jeep safari, jeep concept, jeep safari concept

Posted in Jeep, New Vehicles