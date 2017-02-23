Jeep Renegade Desert Hawk launched in UK
Jeep is expanding its UK range with the introduction of the new Renegade Desert Hawk, a special edition that follows other important versions like Night Eagle and Dawn of Justice versions.
Available in Alpine White, Anvil, Black or – exclusive to Desert Hawk – Mojave Sand, the Jeep Renegade Desert Hawk features 17-inch Low Gloss Black wheels, exclusive bonnet and rear body panel decals.
Inside, the Renegade Desert Hawk is enhanced with exclusive seats in black leather and fabric – the seat base features a Moab desert map logo – with electric lumbar support for the driver. There is also a leather wrapped steering wheel, dual zone climate control, DAB UConnect radio with 6.5-inch touchscreen, Live services, Bluetooth and satnav, 7-inch full-colour thin-film transistor (TFT) cluster display and cruise control.
The Renegade Desert Hawk, like the Trailhawk, delivers best-in-class Trail Rated 4x4 capability with standard Jeep Active Drive Low with 20:1 crawl ratio; Selec-Terrain system which includes a Sand mode and an exclusive Rock mode, 8.7-inch ground clearance, skid plates, 8.1-inch wheel articulation, Hill-descent Control and 19-inch water fording.
The Renegade Desert Hawk comes as standard with a 170 hp 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. It costs from £28,995 OTR for the 2.0 MultiJet II 170hp 4WD.
The new Renegade Desert Hawk will be limited to just 100 examples for the UK when it goes on sale this month.
