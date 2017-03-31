Home » News » Jeep » Jeep Quicksand Concept unveiled at Easter Jeep Safari

Jeep Quicksand Concept unveiled at Easter Jeep Safari

31 March 2017 18:16:22

Always seen as a car that works perfectly on the beach, Jeep decided to show its fans attending the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab a special concept dedicated to this idea. 

So it was borned the new Jeep Quicksand, a concept dedicated to all those who love sand life. The Quicksand concept is powered by a Mopar 392 Crate HEMI engine with eight-stack injection, mated to a six-speed Getrag manual transmission.
 
The Wrangler-based concept features a longer wheelbase, with trimmed front and rear body and a chopped hard top and windshield. An open top and open windows allow for wind-in-your-face treatment.
 
Inside, the minimalist interior features red accents, two front low-back bucket seats, flat aluminum door panels, tilt-out windshield glass and a chrome roll bar.
Jeep Quicksand Concept unveiled at Easter Jeep Safari Photos
 
While the Quicksand was made for wheeling in sand, its off-road credentials ensure that it is fully capable in any terrain. Its staggered tire setup (a trait never before included on any Jeep concept) features 32-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain KM2 tires in the front and 37-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain KM2 tires in the rear, and coilover shocks, all on 18-inch vintage “kidney bean” alloy wheels.
 
The Quicksand concept also features a Warn winch concealed in a front-mounted Moon tank. A recovery rope is located in the rear, replacing the traditional drag racer’s parachute.



