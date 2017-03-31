Jeep Quicksand Concept unveiled at Easter Jeep Safari
31 March 2017 18:16:22
|Tweet
Always seen as a car that works perfectly on the beach, Jeep decided to show its fans attending the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab a special concept dedicated to this idea.
So it was borned the new Jeep Quicksand, a concept dedicated to all those who love sand life. The Quicksand concept is powered by a Mopar 392 Crate HEMI engine with eight-stack injection, mated to a six-speed Getrag manual transmission.
The Wrangler-based concept features a longer wheelbase, with trimmed front and rear body and a chopped hard top and windshield. An open top and open windows allow for wind-in-your-face treatment.
Inside, the minimalist interior features red accents, two front low-back bucket seats, flat aluminum door panels, tilt-out windshield glass and a chrome roll bar.
While the Quicksand was made for wheeling in sand, its off-road credentials ensure that it is fully capable in any terrain. Its staggered tire setup (a trait never before included on any Jeep concept) features 32-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain KM2 tires in the front and 37-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain KM2 tires in the rear, and coilover shocks, all on 18-inch vintage “kidney bean” alloy wheels.
The Quicksand concept also features a Warn winch concealed in a front-mounted Moon tank. A recovery rope is located in the rear, replacing the traditional drag racer’s parachute.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Jeep Compass ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp, Torque: 318.62 nm / 235.0 ft lbs
2005 Jeep GladiatorEngine: Inline-4 TurbodieselN/AN/A
1997 Jeep Icon ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: Not Available kw / Not Available bhp @ 3600 rpmN/A
1998 Jeep Jeepster ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 205.1 kw / 275.0 bhp @ 0 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 0 rpm
2008 Jeep Renegade ConceptEngine: Dual Electric, Power: 400.4 kw / 537 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept makes European debut
Volkswagen is more and more convinced electric vehicles will help the company maintain its position as a world leader in car manufacturing even in the ...
Volkswagen is more and more convinced electric vehicles will help the company maintain its position as a world leader in car manufacturing even in the ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Bugatti Chiron receives 250 orders after only one year
It's been only a year since Bugatti decided to show us the new Chiron, a hypercar replacing the old and ageing Veyron. The public was very happy and acclaimed ...
It's been only a year since Bugatti decided to show us the new Chiron, a hypercar replacing the old and ageing Veyron. The public was very happy and acclaimed ...
Gadgets
Ford introduces Pedestrian Detection with night vision
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
Videos
2018 Volkswagen Atlas first US commercial
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...