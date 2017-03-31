Jeep Grand One Concept unveiled
31 March 2017 18:34:26
Off-roading, the sport jeep has created after World War Two. Now it has become a national sport and has its own celebrations. Celebrations that Jeep is honouring with special models. This year, during the annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, April 8-16, Jeep is unveiling the new Grand One, a celebration for the 25th anniversary of the Grand Cherokee with a modernized spin on a classic 1993 ZJ.
On the exterior, the Grand One concept features custom 18-inch lace-style wheels, high-clearance fender flares, extended wheelbase, trimmed fascias and a wood grain treatment on the body.
The Jeep Grand One concept includes 33-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain KM2 tires, front and rear axles equipped with selectable locking differentials and a 2-inch suspension lift.
Inside, the interior continues the celebration of the original Grand Cherokee with ’90s-inspired materials and touches, a durable bed liner applied to replace the carpet and accessorized with an old-school car phone.
The Grand One is powered by a 5.2-liter V-8 engine, mated to a four-speed automatic transmission.
