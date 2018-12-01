Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk available in UK

The most powerful SUV Jeep has ever built is finally making its way to UK market. Jeep announced UK pricing and specification for the supercharged Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.





Only 20 Trackhawks will be available this year, and with a starting price of just £89,999.





The supercharged V8 unit, delivering 710hp (522kW) at 6,000rpm and 868Nm of torque, is combined with an upgraded high-torque capacity TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission to give it ground-breaking performance: zero to 62mph in 3.7 seconds, a top speed of 180mph, and a 62 to zero mph braking distance of 37 metres thanks to its new Brembo braking system.





The exterior of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is both aggressive and functional, and is set apart with body-coloured flared wheel arches, a sculpted bonnet with hood vents and quad exhaust tips.





The signature seven-slot upper front grille is flanked by adaptive, bi-xenon headlamps that are surrounded by an LED character lamp treatment. The headlamps on the Trackhawk model feature a unique Gloss Black background to accent their jewel-like appearance.





New 20-inch titanium finish wheels, revealing distinctive yellow Brembo brake calipers, complete the look, along with a ‘Supercharged’ badge on both front doors and a ‘Trackhawk’ badge on the boot.





The standard interior for the UK features Laguna leather seats with an embroidered ‘Trackhawk’ logo. A new premium metal package is also standard and enhances the vehicle's interior with high quality real metal accents. Active Noise Cancellation, leather stitched instrument panel, doors, centre console and armrest, Berber floormats with Trackhawk badge and 825 watt Harman Kardon sound system with 19 speakers including subwoofers are also included as standard.





A sporty dashboard features an 7-inch driver information display (DID) and an instrument cluster which features the tachometer in the centre and the 200mph speedometer on the left. The instrument panel centre stack with new 8.4-inch Uconnect™ display features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Trackhawk-exclusive Performance Pages that showcase immediate feedback on the car's performance.

















