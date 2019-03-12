Jeep Grand Cherokee S Limited introduced in Geneva
12 March 2019 18:00:13
Jeep is using this year Geneva Motor Show to show us some special editions for the current range of models. The European top model, the Grand Cherokee introduces a new version, available on all the models. It is called S and is based on the Limited trim level and adds design cues from the Grand Cherokee SRT model with front and rear fascias with a Low Gloss Granite Crystal finish, SRT-style performance bonnet, bespoke side skirts and the unmistakable Jeep trapezoidal wheel arches.
The exterior is completed with a burnished exhaust tip and Low Gloss Granite Crystal 20-inch alloy wheels. The cabin features the same "blacked-out" theme of the vehicle's exterior, with Piano Black centre console and black ventilated leather-wrapped perforated front seats with heated cushions and backrests.
A new infotainment package adds a premium Alpine sound system with digital amplifier, Active Noise Cancellation, nine speakers, subwoofer and the latest generation of the UconnectTM 8.4-inch system with navigation, bonded glass design, Apple CarPlay and Android AutoTM. The vehicle on display on the Jeep stand will have a Bright White exterior and a black leather interior.
It will be fitted with a 3.0-litre V6 direct injection Common Rail diesel engine, featuring Multijet II technology that delivers 250hp, and is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission with shift paddles on the steering wheel.
The introduction of the new “S” Limited special edition also marks the market launch of the 2019 Model Year line-up. In addition to the updated interior, featuring a redesigned centre console, new technology for improved comfort and safety will make the Jeep flagship even more appealing. Exterior enhancements include all-new finishes, new wheels and three new exterior paint colours – Slate Blue, Green Metallic and Sting Grey.
