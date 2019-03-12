Jeep Grand Cherokee S Limited introduced in Geneva

Jeep is using this year Geneva Motor Show to show us some special editions for the current range of models. The European top model, the Grand Cherokee introduces a new version, available on all the models. It is called S and is based on the Limited trim level and adds design cues from the Grand Cherokee SRT model with front and rear fascias with a Low Gloss Granite Crystal finish, SRT-style performance bonnet, bespoke side skirts and the unmistakable Jeep trapezoidal wheel arches.





The exterior is completed with a burnished exhaust tip and Low Gloss Granite Crystal 20-inch alloy wheels. The cabin features the same "blacked-out" theme of the vehicle's exterior, with Piano Black centre console and black ventilated leather-wrapped perforated front seats with heated cushions and backrests.





A new infotainment package adds a premium Alpine sound system with digital amplifier, Active Noise Cancellation, nine speakers, subwoofer and the latest generation of the UconnectTM 8.4-inch system with navigation, bonded glass design, Apple CarPlay and Android AutoTM. The vehicle on display on the Jeep stand will have a Bright White exterior and a black leather interior.





It will be fitted with a 3.0-litre V6 direct injection Common Rail diesel engine, featuring Multijet II technology that delivers 250hp, and is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission with shift paddles on the steering wheel.





The introduction of the new “S” Limited special edition also marks the market launch of the 2019 Model Year line-up. In addition to the updated interior, featuring a redesigned centre console, new technology for improved comfort and safety will make the Jeep flagship even more appealing. Exterior enhancements include all-new finishes, new wheels and three new exterior paint colours – Slate Blue, Green Metallic and Sting Grey.













