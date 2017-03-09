Jeep Grand Cherokee Night Eagle introduced in Geneva

Jeep is expanding the Night Eagle special edition also on its European models. On the Geneva Motor Show occasion we saw it on the new Grand Cherokee, giving it a more sporty appearance.





The vehicle’s grille surround appears in Gloss Black and the mesh grille texture in Platinum Chrome. Gloss Black headlamp bezels and Gloss Black front lower fascia applique provide a unique front-end appearance. Gloss Black DLO, ‘Jeep' and '4x4' badges continue the “blacked-out” theme throughout the vehicle’s exterior. The Night Eagle rides on 20-inch wheels that surround Gloss Black aluminium wheels and enhance its aggressive appearance. The exterior is completed by a dedicated Night Eagle badge.





The interior of the new special-edition models features premium Capri Black leather-wrapped seats with perforated suede inserts and Black accent stitching. Anodized Gun Metal interior accents are integrated into the instrument panel and door trim panels.





The Grand Cherokee Night Eagle is powered by the 3.0-litre MultiJet II 250 horsepower diesel engine and the 3.6-Litre V-6 286 horsepower petrol engine, both matched with the eight-speed automatic transmission.





It is already available at Jeep dealerships in six exterior colours, including Diamond Black, White, Billet Silver, Granite Crystal, Velvet Red and Rhino.





Sporting a Billet Silver exterior and black leather and suede interior, the Grand Cherokee Night Eagle displayed on the Jeep stand in Geneva offers a complete standard equipment, including Bi-Xenon headlamps, Uconnect radio with navigation, 8.4-inch touchscreen and Uconnect Live services, 506-watt Alpine audio with nine speakers and subwoofer, Parkview rear backup camera with dynamic grid, Park Sense front and rear park assist and power liftgate.













Tags: jeep grand cherokee night eagle, jeep grand cherokee, jeep night eagle, jeep geneva 2017

