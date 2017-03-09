Jeep Grand Cherokee Night Eagle introduced in Geneva
9 March 2017 18:36:27
|Tweet
Jeep is expanding the Night Eagle special edition also on its European models. On the Geneva Motor Show occasion we saw it on the new Grand Cherokee, giving it a more sporty appearance.
The vehicle’s grille surround appears in Gloss Black and the mesh grille texture in Platinum Chrome. Gloss Black headlamp bezels and Gloss Black front lower fascia applique provide a unique front-end appearance. Gloss Black DLO, ‘Jeep' and '4x4' badges continue the “blacked-out” theme throughout the vehicle’s exterior. The Night Eagle rides on 20-inch wheels that surround Gloss Black aluminium wheels and enhance its aggressive appearance. The exterior is completed by a dedicated Night Eagle badge.
The interior of the new special-edition models features premium Capri Black leather-wrapped seats with perforated suede inserts and Black accent stitching. Anodized Gun Metal interior accents are integrated into the instrument panel and door trim panels.
The Grand Cherokee Night Eagle is powered by the 3.0-litre MultiJet II 250 horsepower diesel engine and the 3.6-Litre V-6 286 horsepower petrol engine, both matched with the eight-speed automatic transmission.
It is already available at Jeep dealerships in six exterior colours, including Diamond Black, White, Billet Silver, Granite Crystal, Velvet Red and Rhino.
Sporting a Billet Silver exterior and black leather and suede interior, the Grand Cherokee Night Eagle displayed on the Jeep stand in Geneva offers a complete standard equipment, including Bi-Xenon headlamps, Uconnect radio with navigation, 8.4-inch touchscreen and Uconnect Live services, 506-watt Alpine audio with nine speakers and subwoofer, Parkview rear backup camera with dynamic grid, Park Sense front and rear park assist and power liftgate.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Nissan Micra Bose Personal Edition launched in Geneva
PSA Peugeot-Citroen announced real fuel consumption for its cars
The smallest Rolls Royce, donated for hospital
-
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon special edition introduced
Range Rover Velar official photos and details
2017 Skoda Octavia Scout UK pricing
Related Specs
2002 Jeep Compass ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp, Torque: 318.62 nm / 235.0 ft lbs
2005 Jeep GladiatorEngine: Inline-4 TurbodieselN/AN/A
2005 Jeep HurricaneEngine: Twin Hemi V8s, Power: 499.6 kw / 670 bhp, Torque: 1003.31 nm / 740 ft lbs
1997 Jeep Icon ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: Not Available kw / Not Available bhp @ 3600 rpmN/A
1998 Jeep Jeepster ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 205.1 kw / 275.0 bhp @ 0 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 0 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Audi Q8 Sport Concept is a 474 HP hybrid SUV-coupe
Audi has officially unveiled the 2017 Audi Q8 Sport Concept. The prototype will come into a production form as a rival for the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe ...
Audi has officially unveiled the 2017 Audi Q8 Sport Concept. The prototype will come into a production form as a rival for the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Gadgets
BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Cadillac wins Daytona 24 hours race
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...
Videos
Volkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaser
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...