Jeep Compass Night Eagle introduced in Geneva

Jeep stand at the Geneva Motor Show was full of special editions for the current range. Among them was the Jeep Compass Night Eagle special edition which delivers a bolder, sportier look with black grille, fog lights and halogen headlight bezels to convey an aggressive appearance to the vehicle’s front end.





The black window surround and “Jeep” and “4x4” badges pick up the dark theme which is found throughout the exterior of this special edition model.





The Compass Night Eagle is equipped with 19-inch Gloss Black and Diamond Cut aluminium alloy wheels that further enhance its aggressive stance. The dedicated Night Eagle badge completes the look of this new special edition model.





Sporting a Laser Blue exterior with black roof and a cloth/techno-leather interior, the Compass Night Eagle on show in Geneva features a 1.4-litre 140hp petrol engine paired with manual transmission.





The model on the Jeep stand is packed with an 8.4-inch UconnectTM touchscreen radio and navigation system, ParkView rear camera with dynamic grid and rear parking assistance.









