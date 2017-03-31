Jeep CJ66 is a true retro off-roader
31 March 2017 18:08:50
If you fancy some retro touch during this year Easter Jeep Safari, then you will be excited to find a 1966 Jeep Wrangler CJ universal Tuxedo Park body fixed on a Jeep Wrangler TJ frame. Then, if you add in Wrangler JK elements, power it all with a Mopar 345 Crate HEMI Engine Kit-enabled 5.7-liter HEMI you have the Jeep CJ66.
The 383 horsepower of the 5.7-liter HEMI engine is joined with a six-speed manual transmission.
The Copper Canyon-colored body is riding high on 35-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires wrapped around, Jeep Performance Parts 17-inch beadlock wheels and paired with a 2-inch lift kit.
A concept two-way air system lets off-roaders quickly air up or air down tires to the desired pressure. Oversized, concept fender flares offer defense against trail obstacles at the front and rear, with added protection delivered by Mopar 10th Anniversary Wrangler JK Rubicon Bumper Kits, Jeep Performance Parts skid and front bumper plates and concept Jeep Performance Parts rock rails.
Mopar LED amber fog lamps and a Mopar Warn winch augment the CJ66’s off-road capabilities. The custom, race car-inspired fuel filler cap is shifted to the inside fender wheel well.
Looking out from the cropped windshield, the driver and passenger are perched in custom Dodge Viper seats featuring concept seat risers. The cockpit is surrounded by a custom-built roll cage, while a bikini top netting offers shade and cover from the elements. A Wrangler JK center console and shifter, Mopar instrument panel gauges and Mopar all-weather mats complete the interior.
