Jaguar XJ220 parade scheduled on Silverstone

Jaguar built one fantastic car almost two decades ago. it was the XJ220, a supercar offered in a limited number and with performances that really amazed the world at that time.





It’s 25 years since the mid-engined, two-seater supercar was first introduced, quickly becoming not only Jaguar’s fastest ever production car (an accolade it still holds today) but also the fastest production car in the world when clocked at 212.3 mph.





Although originally conceived to feature a V12 engine plus four-wheel-drive, to meet emissions legislation and performance targets, the showroom XJ220 model arrived with a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 developing 542bhp, delivered to the rear transaxle via a five-speed manual gearbox.





Jaguar produced just 271 XJ220s between 1992 and 1994 in conjunction with its competition partner Tom Walkinshaw Racing – each one priced at a not inconsiderable £470,000. Such is their rarity that, until this summer’s planned gathering at the Silverstone Classic (28-30 July), never have more than a handful ever been seen together.





Now, working closely with renowned XJ220 specialist Don Law Racing, the organisers of the annual Classic are aiming to bring together more than 50 examples for a circuit parade at the end of July.





The Jaguar XJ220 showcase will take place on the Saturday of the event, with a parade lap involving some specially invited guests who have close associations with the car’s design, development and on-track success.













