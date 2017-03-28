Home » News » Jaguar » Jaguar XJ220 parade scheduled on Silverstone

Jaguar XJ220 parade scheduled on Silverstone

28 March 2017 17:40:16

Jaguar built one fantastic car almost two decades ago. it was the XJ220, a supercar offered in a limited number and with performances that really amazed the world at that time.

It’s 25 years since the mid-engined, two-seater supercar was first introduced, quickly becoming not only Jaguar’s fastest ever production car (an accolade it still holds today) but also the fastest production car in the world when clocked at 212.3 mph.

Although originally conceived to feature a V12 engine plus four-wheel-drive, to meet emissions legislation and performance targets, the showroom XJ220 model arrived with a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 developing 542bhp, delivered to the rear transaxle via a five-speed manual gearbox.

Jaguar produced just 271 XJ220s between 1992 and 1994 in conjunction with its competition partner Tom Walkinshaw Racing – each one priced at a not inconsiderable £470,000. Such is their rarity that, until this summer’s planned gathering at the Silverstone Classic (28-30 July), never have more than a handful ever been seen together.
Jaguar XJ220 parade scheduled on Silverstone
Jaguar XJ220 parade scheduled on Silverstone Photos

Now, working closely with renowned XJ220 specialist Don Law Racing, the organisers of the annual Classic are aiming to bring together more than 50 examples for a circuit parade at the end of July.

The Jaguar XJ220 showcase will take place on the Saturday of the event, with a parade lap involving some specially invited guests who have close associations with the car’s design, development and on-track success.



Tags: , , , , ,

Posted in Jaguar, Various News

Jaguar XJ220 parade scheduled on Silverstone Photos (1 photos)
  • Jaguar XJ220 parade scheduled on Silverstone

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Jaguar XJ220 parade scheduled on Silverstone

    Jaguar XJ220 parade scheduled on Silverstone

  2. 2018 Toyota Sienna to be unveiled in New York

    2018 Toyota Sienna to be unveiled in New York

  3. Ssangyong to unveil a big SUV in Seoul Motor Show

    Ssangyong to unveil a big SUV in Seoul Motor Show

  4.  
  5. GM celebrates its two million Duramax engine

    GM celebrates its two million Duramax engine

  6. Bentley releases a Gigapixel image with the Flying Spur

    Bentley releases a Gigapixel image with the Flying Spur

  7. McLaren Genuine Accesories collection gets detailed

    McLaren Genuine Accesories collection gets detailed

Related Specs

  1. 1993 Jaguar XJ220

    Engine: TWR Rover Metro 6R4 V6, Power: 404.2 kw / 542.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 644.0 nm / 475.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  2. 1993 Jaguar XJ220 C TWR

    Engine: 6R4 Twin Turbo V6, Power: 410.1 kw / 549.9 bhpN/A

  3. 1995 Jaguar XJ220 Pininfarina

    Engine: Twin Turbo V6, Power: 404.2 kw / 542.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 644.0 nm / 475.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  4. 1988 Jaguar XJ220 Prototype

    Engine: V12, Power: 395.2 kw / 530.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 542 nm / 399.8 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  5. 1994 Jaguar XJ220 S TWR

    Engine: Twin Turbo V6, Power: 507.1 kw / 680.0 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 714 nm / 526.6 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept makes European debutVolkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept makes European debut
Volkswagen is more and more convinced electric vehicles will help the company maintain its position as a world leader in car manufacturing even in the ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Bugatti Chiron receives 250 orders after only one yearBugatti Chiron receives 250 orders after only one year
It's been only a year since Bugatti decided to show us the new Chiron, a hypercar replacing the old and ageing Veyron. The public was very happy and acclaimed ...

Gadgets

Ford introduces Pedestrian Detection with night visionFord introduces Pedestrian Detection with night vision
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some actionNew Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...

Videos

2018 Volkswagen Atlas first US commercial2018 Volkswagen Atlas first US commercial
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...
Copyright CarSession.com