Jaguar XJ celebrates 50 years since launch
30 September 2018 07:22:52
|Tweet
Not only Mercedes and BMW have a long history when it comes to luxury sedans like the S-Class and 7 Series. jaguar has also a long history with its XJ model. To celebrate 50 years since the launch of the first XJ, a unique convoy representing the past and present of the Jaguar XJ will journey from the Jaguar Castle Bromwich plant in the UK to the Paris Motor Show.
The line-up will feature all eight generations of XJ produced since 1968. The special collection will be led by the car that started it all, the Series I, and finish with the most recent XJ50 special edition, which was revealed earlier this year. The convoy will also include significant models such as the Series II Coupé and X350 XJR.
Starting at Castle Bromwich, where the luxury saloon is produced, the 839km (521-mile) drive will take in a series of important locations, including Jaguar Classic, Bicester Heritage Centre and the Goodwood and Le Mans race circuits, which have played a significant role in the life of Jaguar and the XJ. Journey’s end for the convoy is the Paris Motor Show, where the Jaguar XJ Series I made its debut in 1968.
Paris has a special significance to the Jaguar XJ. In 1968 the XJ made its debut at the show, with Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons revealing his vision for a saloon car with the handling of an E-type. The luxury model was a revelation with its compelling combination of beauty, poise and performance. Since then, the presentation halls of Paris have played a regular role in the life of the XJ – the XJ ‘X300’ was unveiled at the event in 1994 and the revolutionary XJ ‘X350’, with its lightweight aluminium monocoque made its debut there in 2002.
Returning to the Paris Motor Show 50 years after its first appearance on the show stand caps a series of celebrations for one of the world’s great saloon cars, which has been the choice of business leaders, celebrities, politicians and royalty for five decades.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1990 Jaguar XJR-15Engine: V12, Power: 335.6 kw / 450.0 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 569.4 nm / 420.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1958 Jaguar XK150 S Bertone CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 325.4 nm / 240.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1966 Jaguar XJ13Engine: V12, Power: 374.3 kw / 502 bhp @ 7600 rpmN/A
1993 Jaguar XJ220Engine: TWR Rover Metro 6R4 V6, Power: 404.2 kw / 542.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 644.0 nm / 475.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1993 Jaguar XJ220 C TWREngine: 6R4 Twin Turbo V6, Power: 410.1 kw / 549.9 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Nissan Navara Dark Sky Concept unveiled
Nissan is using its experience in the pick-up segment to develop new special editions for the current range. The most recent special edition was developed ...
Nissan is using its experience in the pick-up segment to develop new special editions for the current range. The most recent special edition was developed ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
High demand for Porsche Panamera hybrid versions
Porsche just launched the new generation Cayenne, but the brand already enjoys fantastic sales i 2017. And Panamera is part of this success. ...
Porsche just launched the new generation Cayenne, but the brand already enjoys fantastic sales i 2017. And Panamera is part of this success. ...
Gadgets
BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
Various News
Tesla and Ford are the most talked about car brands in the United States
So let's get the things clear: Tesla and Ford are not the most talked about car brands in the United States. Those two car manufacturers are the only ...
So let's get the things clear: Tesla and Ford are not the most talked about car brands in the United States. Those two car manufacturers are the only ...
Motorsports
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Videos
This is the first ride of the new Trump limousine
This is the new Beast. As you know, the Beast is the name of the US Presindent. As you have read, President Donald Trump is addressing the United Nations ...
This is the new Beast. As you know, the Beast is the name of the US Presindent. As you have read, President Donald Trump is addressing the United Nations ...