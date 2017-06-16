Jaguar XF Sportbrake unveiled by Andy Murray

Jaguar is always looking for ambassadors in England to promote its newest vehicles. And Andy Murray was a very suitable candidate.





The two-time Wimbledon champion pulled the covers off the new Jaguar XF Sportbrake before placing his precious Wimbledon trophy inside and sending it on a UK-wide tour to inspire the next generation of players.





Jaguar is the Official Car Partner of The Wimbledon Championships and to celebrate the relationship the premium estate was revealed on a replica Centre Court.





The XF Sportbrake joins Jaguar's award-winning XF saloon in its tenth year of production. With sports car-derived handling, a practical 565-litre load space and advanced convenience and safety features, the XF Sportbrake delivers impressive aerodynamic efficiency of Cd 0.29.





After helping to introduce the XF Sportbrake, Andy Murray warmed up for Wimbledon with a light-hearted celebrity doubles match on a pop-up court. Murray and coach Jamie Delgado faced comedians Rob Brydon and Jimmy Carr in a contest streamed live online, with commentary by Tim Henman.





Jaguar is entering its third season as Official Car Partner to The Championships at Wimbledon, which runs from Monday 3 July to Sunday 16 July. Jaguar will supply 170 vehicles from its range, including the XE, XF, XJ and F-PACE.









Tags: jaguar, jaguar xf, jaguar xf sportbrake, andy murray

Posted in Jaguar, New Vehicles