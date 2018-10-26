Home » News » Jaguar » Jaguar XE SV Project 8 with Track Pack available as a taxi ride on Nurburgring

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 with Track Pack available as a taxi ride on Nurburgring

26 October 2018 11:20:32

If you want to experience the true nature of one of the most performance-oriented Jaguar's, you have to go to Nurburgring, where the UK manufacturer is offering taxi rides. 

Visitors to the Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany can now experience the thrill of the fastest production four-door car to lap the legendary circuit as the ultimate XE SV Project 8 with Track Pack becomes the latest Jaguar Race Taxi.

Project 8 is the most extreme performance road-legal Jaguar ever, designed, engineered and hand-assembled by Special Vehicle Operations. In November 2017 the 600PS 5.0-litre supercharged V8 sedan beat some of the world’s fastest two-door coupes and supercars to set a record lap time of 7min 21.23sec.
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 with Track Pack available as a taxi ride on Nurburgring
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 with Track Pack available as a taxi ride on Nurburgring Photos

Project 8’s performance and handling are demonstrated as Jaguar’s professional drivers take them on a lap of ‘The Green Hell’ at speeds in excess of 250km/h (155mph). Passengers will also experience g-forces of more than 1.3g around the 20.8km (12.9-mile), 73-turn circuit – up to 1.8g in the banked Karussell corner.

The Nürburgring Nordschleife was an essential part of the XE SV Project 8’s development process, with Jaguar’s team of engineers and drivers at the SV Development Centre, located at the circuit, honing the most track-focused car Special Vehicle Operations has ever produced.

The two-seat Track Pack-equipped Project 8 Race Taxi joins the 575PS four-seat XJR575 Race Taxi – the fastest and most powerful XJ in the luxury saloon’s 50-year history.


Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Jaguar, Various News

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 with Track Pack available as a taxi ride on Nurburgring Photos (1 photos)
  • Jaguar XE SV Project 8 with Track Pack available as a taxi ride on Nurburgring

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Rolls Royce introduces Faberge egg for its Spirit of Ecstasy statue

    Rolls Royce introduces Faberge egg for its Spirit of Ecstasy statue

  2. Bentley and Breitling extend their partnership

    Bentley and Breitling extend their partnership

  3. Jaguar XE SV Project 8 with Track Pack available as a taxi ride on Nurburgring

    Jaguar XE SV Project 8 with Track Pack available as a taxi ride on Nurburgring

  4.  
  5. TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 created for Aston Martin

    TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 created for Aston Martin

  6. 2018 Mazda6 awarded five star rating by EuroNCAP

    2018 Mazda6 awarded five star rating by EuroNCAP

  7. New Skoda Skala details revealed

    New Skoda Skala details revealed

Related Specs

  1. 2008 Jaguar XF SV8

    Engine: 90 Degree Aluminum V8, Power: 313.2 kw / 420 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 560 nm / 4000 ft lbs

  2. 2000 Jaguar XK180 Concept

    Engine: Supercharged V8, Power: 335.6 kw / 450.0 bhp @ 6150 rpm, Torque: 603.3 nm / 445.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm

  3. 1996 Jaguar XK8 Convertible

    Engine: V8, Power: 216.3 kw / 290.1 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 393.2 nm / 290.0 ft lbs @ 4250 rpm

  4. 2004 Jaguar Concept Eight

    Engine: Supercharged AJ-V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 553 nm / 407.9 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  5. 2000 Jaguar F-Type Concept

    Engine: AJ-V6, Power: 178.9 kw / 239.9 bhp @ 0 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 0 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in USJaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...

Custom Cars

Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HPHennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...

Future Cars

Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybridsPeugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...

Market News

Groupe Renault announced 2017 financial resultsGroupe Renault announced 2017 financial results
We already know Volkswagen Group lost its first position as world biggest car manufacturer. And it lost in front of an outsider, the recently formed Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen details its future lighting technologyVolkswagen details its future lighting technology
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...

Various News

Ford announces new partnership with MahindraFord announces new partnership with Mahindra
Ford is looking for strong partners across the Globe. And India is one of the markets where needs strong support form a local. The Blue Oval announced ...

Motorsports

Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at CitroenRally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...

Videos

Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reavealAudi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Copyright CarSession.com