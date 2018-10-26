Jaguar XE SV Project 8 with Track Pack available as a taxi ride on Nurburgring

If you want to experience the true nature of one of the most performance-oriented Jaguar's, you have to go to Nurburgring, where the UK manufacturer is offering taxi rides.





Visitors to the Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany can now experience the thrill of the fastest production four-door car to lap the legendary circuit as the ultimate XE SV Project 8 with Track Pack becomes the latest Jaguar Race Taxi.





Project 8 is the most extreme performance road-legal Jaguar ever, designed, engineered and hand-assembled by Special Vehicle Operations. In November 2017 the 600PS 5.0-litre supercharged V8 sedan beat some of the world’s fastest two-door coupes and supercars to set a record lap time of 7min 21.23sec.





Project 8’s performance and handling are demonstrated as Jaguar’s professional drivers take them on a lap of ‘The Green Hell’ at speeds in excess of 250km/h (155mph). Passengers will also experience g-forces of more than 1.3g around the 20.8km (12.9-mile), 73-turn circuit – up to 1.8g in the banked Karussell corner.





The Nürburgring Nordschleife was an essential part of the XE SV Project 8’s development process, with Jaguar’s team of engineers and drivers at the SV Development Centre, located at the circuit, honing the most track-focused car Special Vehicle Operations has ever produced.





The two-seat Track Pack-equipped Project 8 Race Taxi joins the 575PS four-seat XJR575 Race Taxi – the fastest and most powerful XJ in the luxury saloon’s 50-year history.









