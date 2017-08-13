Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US

This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood Festival of Speed.





Jaguar Land Rover SVO will bring two versions of the Project 8 to show in Monterey: a four-seat car finished in Velocity Blue representative of what U.S. enthusiasts will be able to buy and the other finished in Valencia Orange, featuring an optional two-seat Track Pack. available to customers outside the U.S. This includes lightweight front carbon fiber racing seats with four-pointharnesses fixed to a harness retention hoop in place of the rear seats.





Project 8 is the most extreme performance Jaguar ever and the second Collector’s Edition vehicle from SVO,” said John Edwards, Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover Special Operations. “Our team of engineers and designers are excited to showcase this special vehicle to prospective clients and enthusiasts in North America, where we so many of our valued clients are based.”





“No more than 300 of these special performance cars will be produced for sale worldwide. What better way to debut Project 8 - our most track-focusedproduction car ever, than on America’s most iconic road course?”









