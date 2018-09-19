Jaguar XE SV Project 8 sets lap record on Laguna Secad

Jaguar is hunting records and this time not on the Nurburgring. The UK manufacturer is targeting great performances outside Europe, on US soil. Jaguar’s supercar-rivalling XE SV Project 8 has a new track record.





The 600PS, 200mph four-door road-legal sedan lapped the 2.238-mile WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in 1min 37.54sec – almost a second faster than the previous production sedan record – with racing driver Randy Pobst at the wheel.





The most extreme Jaguar yet produced, XE SV Project 8 is a sedan with genuine supercar performance. Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations engineers fine-tuned the car on some of the world’s most thrilling test tracks, including Germany’s famed Nürburgring Nordschleife. Late last year XE SV Project 8 lapped the 12.9-mile circuit in a record 7min 21.23sec.





In order to achieve this performance, the car receives significant aerodynamic and suspension upgrades, including a ‘Track’ mode for maximum downforce and further improvements to the damping, throttle and steering response.





Project 8 is available in two specifications. The standard four-seat model features Jaguar’s latest front Performance seats with magnesium frames, plus a more heavily contoured rear squab to maximise support. The optional two-seat Track Pack includes lightweight front carbon fibre racing seats with four-point harnesses fixed to a harness retention hoop in place of the rear seat.





Project 8 is priced from £149,995 in the UK.









Tags: jaguar, jaguar xe sv project 8, jaguar record, laguna seca

