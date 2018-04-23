Jaguar XE 300 Sport launched in UK
23 April 2018 07:04:45
Jaguar will introduce a new version of the XE four-door premium sedan and used a special stunt to make it more visibile to its fans. The new Jaguar XE 300 Sport made its debut by setting a unique lap record.
The special edition sports saloon became the first car to complete a flying lap of the world’s longest artificial outdoor ice circuit, at Flevonice in the Netherlands and had to beat a Winter Olympic gold medallist skater to set the fastest time.
After anchoring Hungary to gold in the 5,000m relay at the 2018 Winter Olympics, speed skater Shaolin Sándor Liu set a tough benchmark, negotiating the track at Flevonice Sports and Funpark in 4 minutes 4 seconds.
Jaguar Stability Development Leader Sean Haughey lapped the track in 3 minutes 3 seconds at an average speed of 36mph.
The new 300 SPORT is equipped with the advanced 300PS 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine, which powers the XE from 0-60mph in 5.4 seconds.
The new 300 SPORT joins the XE line-up and is available on the XF and XF Sportbrake featuring unique exterior and interior design elements. While the XE is fitted exclusively with the 300PS 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine, the XF and XF Sportbrake are also available with Jaguar’s 300PS 3.0-litre TDV6 diesel.
All 300 SPORT models feature unique Dark Satin Grey details including the door mirror caps, rear spoiler and grille surround, along with 300 SPORT badging on the front grille and bootlid. Distinctive 19-inch or 20-inch Satin Technical Grey finish wheels are exclusive to the special edition along with 300 SPORT-branded brake callipers. Customers can choose from three exterior colours: Yulong White, Indus Silver and Santorini Black, while the XE is also available in Caldera Red.
Special design accents continue inside with yellow contrast stitching on the steering wheel, seats, door casings and armrest. Other modifications include 300 SPORT branded treadplates, sport carpet mats, badged steering wheel and embossed headrests.
The XE, XF and XF Sportbrake enable customers to be more connected, with Jaguar’s advanced Touch Pro 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard.
The new XE 300 Sport is available to order priced from £45,160 on-the-road.
