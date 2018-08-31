Jaguar will build electric versions of the old E-Type

While everyone is trying to offer new zero emissions vehicles, Jaguar decided it has the technology and heritage to offer an electric powertrain on an old and iconic car.





Following an overwhelmingly positive reaction, Jaguar Classic has confirmed it will offer all-electric E-types for sale.





Combining its restoration expertise with technology from the Jaguar I-PACE, the zero-emissions performance SUV, Jaguar Classic will offer tailor-made E-types restored and converted to electric power at the same Classic Works facility as its outstanding E-type Reborn restorations in Coventry, UK.





An EV conversion service for existing E-type owners will also be offered. To preserve the authenticity of the base vehicle, the EV conversion will be fully reversible.





Technical specifications and pricing details will follow, but Jaguar Classic is now taking expressions of interest from potential E-type Zero clients. Deliveries of the first electric E-type vehicles are expected to start from summer 2020.









Tags: electric jaguar, jaguar, jaguar e-type, jaguar e-type electric, jaguar electric car

