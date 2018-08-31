Jaguar will build electric versions of the old E-Type
31 August 2018 07:06:15
|Tweet
While everyone is trying to offer new zero emissions vehicles, Jaguar decided it has the technology and heritage to offer an electric powertrain on an old and iconic car.
Following an overwhelmingly positive reaction, Jaguar Classic has confirmed it will offer all-electric E-types for sale.
Combining its restoration expertise with technology from the Jaguar I-PACE, the zero-emissions performance SUV, Jaguar Classic will offer tailor-made E-types restored and converted to electric power at the same Classic Works facility as its outstanding E-type Reborn restorations in Coventry, UK.
An EV conversion service for existing E-type owners will also be offered. To preserve the authenticity of the base vehicle, the EV conversion will be fully reversible.
Technical specifications and pricing details will follow, but Jaguar Classic is now taking expressions of interest from potential E-type Zero clients. Deliveries of the first electric E-type vehicles are expected to start from summer 2020.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1954 Jaguar D-TypeEngine: Cast Iron Inline-6, Power: 182.7 kw / 245 bhp, Torque: 325.4 nm / 240 ft lbs
1961 Jaguar E-TypeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 197.6 kw / 265.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 352.5 nm / 260.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1969 Jaguar E-TypeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 197.6 kw / 265.0 bhp @ 5400 rpmN/A
1971 Jaguar E-TypeEngine: V12, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 390.5 nm / 288.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1966 Jaguar E-Type Frua CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 197.6 kw / 265.0 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
This is the Opel GT X Experimental, the concept that is providing a glipse of what will look the future electric cars
Opel already teased its future design philosophy and now i going even further with an official photo. Due to be revealed later this year, the GT X Experimental ...
Opel already teased its future design philosophy and now i going even further with an official photo. Due to be revealed later this year, the GT X Experimental ...
Custom Cars
McLaren 600LT in Stealth Grey by MSO introduced
McLaren Special Operations is always working on exclusive cars and does not lose any occasion to introduce this special cars to its clients. The newest ...
McLaren Special Operations is always working on exclusive cars and does not lose any occasion to introduce this special cars to its clients. The newest ...
Future Cars
Chery prepares another European relaunch
Chinese automakers dream of coming to Europe, a market that is very selective, especially when it comes to cars imported form Asia. Even so, Chery thinks ...
Chinese automakers dream of coming to Europe, a market that is very selective, especially when it comes to cars imported form Asia. Even so, Chery thinks ...
Market News
Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Gadgets
Mercedes-Benz User Experience debuts in CES
In the future years, mercedes is going to invest more and more into its technology. To show us the progress of its laboratories, Mercedes-Benz unveiled ...
In the future years, mercedes is going to invest more and more into its technology. To show us the progress of its laboratories, Mercedes-Benz unveiled ...
Various News
The Grand Tour - the game will be realeased soon
If you ever want to be Clarkson, May or Hammond, here is your chance. But don't get too excited because you'll not be able to replace one of the guys ...
If you ever want to be Clarkson, May or Hammond, here is your chance. But don't get too excited because you'll not be able to replace one of the guys ...
Motorsports
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announced
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
Videos
Mercedes-Benz teases a special electric concept for Pebble Beach
Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with ...
Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with ...