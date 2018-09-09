Jaguar sold only 140 I-Pace units in August
9 September 2018 14:51:15
When you have decided to come on the market with an electric vehichle than you have to be sure that it will work. At least this was main reason why Tesla is still on the market today.
But for Jaguar, this was not a problem because the British car manufacturer also has ICE models in the line-up to support the all-new I-Pace. And the sales values are not that good for the new electric car launched by Jaguar.
In August, Jaguar sold only 140 I-Pace units and in total they have sold 558 units (in the first few months). As you know, the I-Pace has a 90kWh, lithium-ion battery pack and delivers an estimated range of 240 miles. Owners will be able to achieve a 0-80 percent battery charge in around 40 minutes using publicly available 100kW DC rapid charging facilities. Home charging with a 230V/32A AC wall box (7kW) will achieve the same state of charge (0-80 percent) in just over ten hours – ideal for overnight charging.
